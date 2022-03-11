Authorities investigate a new international network called Caso FM

Santo Domingo, DR.

As part of its systematic actions against organized crime, the Public Ministry carried out this Thursday ten raids in Santiago, Santo Domingo East and Punta Cana, in which he occupied more than a million dollars and high-end vehicles.

The FM Case, as identified by the acting prosecutors, is linked to an international network dedicated to money laundering from drug trafficking that in August 2020 was seized about four 4.3 million dollars brought to the Dominican Republic in speakers.

So far the authorities have seized US$1,020,000, RD$760,000 and 50 euros, as well as 13 vehicles, including one Ferrari brand and two Porsche.

The actions, which are coordinated by the General Directorate of Prosecution of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prosecutor’s Office, are part of the systematic fight against organized crime carried out by Judge Miriam Germán Brito.

Prosecutors act in conjunction with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and other agencies of the Dominican State, as well as with the international cooperation of the HSI (Office of Investigations of the Department of Homeland Security) of the United States.

About 15 prosecutors and 145 members of the DNCD and other security agencies of the Dominican State participate in the operations.