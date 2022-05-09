Authorities investigate the shooting death of a young man in Boca Chica

Members of the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) are investigating the shooting death of a niece of journalist Tomás Ventura, in Boca Chica, amid circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

The murdered girl was identified as Gina Chaplain, 30 years old, who died last Saturday after being shot several times while he was in his residence, located in the La Altagracia neighborhood of the Andrés sector, in Boca Chica.

The relatives and relatives of the victim ask the police authorities to investigate the case further investigations to find those responsible for the murder of his relative.

Tomás Ventura, the lady’s uncle, reported that she was attacked by several strangers around 9:00 at night.

“Until now we we don’t know who finished it nor the motives for committing this horrendous crime,” said the communicator in a telephone conversation with journalists from Listín Diario.

Ventura asked the police authorities to deepen the investigations to determine the motive, as well as those guilty of blinding the life of his niece in such a cruel way, whom he defined as a cheerful and calm young woman who had no problems with anyone and was loved by the world.

Several units of the National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) and the Scientific Police appeared at the scene of the incident, who began to collect evidence at the scene, including shell casings and fingerprints.

The body of the young Gina Capellán was taken to the local hospital in Boca Chica and then transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology (Inacif), in Santo Domingo.