Authorities raid businesses in Santiago and arrest owner

After the raid carried out in several shopping centers in this city, the authorities confirmed the arrest of one of the owners of the places that were registered yesterday morning by members of the Public Ministry and an agent of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD). .

The authorities confirmed that Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, who appears as the owner of the car wash Único Auto Detailing, located on Rafael Vidal street, in the El Embrujo I sector, in the city of Santiago, was arrested.

In addition to owning this company dedicated to automatic car washing and waxing, Pérez Tejada owns a bar-restaurant, according to the Open Corporate database, both located at the same address.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. yesterday, the DNCD, together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, raided the car wash Único Auto Detailing, where they seized several high-end vehicles, as well as technological equipment, documents, and other valuables.

The Attorney General’s Office indicated that it is the FM Case, launched against criminality and delinquency in Santiago, Santo Domingo Este and Punta Cana.

He explains that so far, the authorities have seized US$1,020,000, RD$760,000 and 50 euros, as well as 13 vehicles, including one Ferrari and two Porsches.

The FM Case is linked to an international network dedicated to laundering assets allegedly from drug trafficking, which in August 2020 seized some 4.3 million dollars brought in loudspeakers.

IN POINTS

Other raids

Searches were also carried out in the Hoya del Caimito community, where several shopping centers and law offices were seized. There are ten With yesterday’s raids in Santiago, Santo Domingo Este and Punta Cana, there are ten major operations carried out by the Public Ministry against money laundering and corruption in the country.