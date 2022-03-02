Authorities remove former world champion Wilfredo Gómez from his home to provide him with medical help

The authorities removed the three-time world champion Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gomez from his residence in Venus Garden in Cupey on Wednesday afternoon due to allegations that the woman who has custody of him kept him quartered and in deteriorated conditions.

Officials, an ambulance, his legal wife Carolina Gamboa and Víctor “Luvi” Calleja, former president of the Puerto Rico Professional Boxing Commission, arrived at the scene, broadcast live on Telemundo.

Wilfred Gomez. (Capture Telemundo)

In the images, Gómez, considered one of the best professional boxers in island history, was removed from the house in a wheelchair. Disoriented, he looked unkempt, disheveled and bearded. As he was placed in the paramedic unit, the woman in the house yelled from the door.

According to Calleja, Gómez’s neighbors denounced “that he did not live in the best conditions and was quartered.” His wife Gamboa, who came from Orlando, Florida, was unable to speak due to a gag law in the case.

The Police press office told El Nuevo Día that Gómez was removed under Order 408, an involuntary admission to a psychiatric hospital. The complaint was made by relatives.

Gomez, 65, famous for his devastating punching power and aggressiveness in the ring, is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He posted a record of 44-3-1 with 42 knockouts.