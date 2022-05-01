Authorities search for missing inmate and corrections officer

Inmate Casey White and Deputy Director of Corrections Vicki White (the two are not related).

(CNN) — Authorities in Lauderdale County, Alabama, are searching for a sheriff’s office employee and an inmate who went missing on their way to the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Missing Deputy Director of Corrections Vicki White broke protocol when she escorted inmate Casey White from jail this morning to apparently take him to the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. The inmate and the prison officer are not related.

Authorities said Casey White was being held on murder charges and that two sworn officers should have been with him at all times, including during transport to court.

Vicki White coordinates all transportation from the detention center to the courthouse and therefore was aware of the protocol, the sheriff added.

Singleton said that while Casey White was reportedly being transported for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, they have since learned that no evaluation or other court hearing was scheduled for him this Friday.

“Knowing the inmate, I think he’s in danger whatever the circumstances … He was in jail for murder and had nothing to lose,” Singleton said.

Authorities are now looking into all the possibilities of what happened, including whether the corrections officer helped Casey White escape.

“Whether or not she helped him, we don’t know, and we won’t address it until we have absolute proof that that’s what happened. We assume at this point that she was taken against her will, unless we can prove absolutely otherwise.” Singleton added.

They seek a link between the agent and the inmate

Authorities said they are still looking for and investigating any interactions between the corrections officer and Casey White, as well as any phone calls she received.

When Vicki White escorted Casey White out of jail, she told the guard that she was going to drop him off at the courthouse and then go get medical attention because she wasn’t feeling well.

The sheriff said Casey White was never dropped off at court and Vicki White did not arrive at the location where she said she was going to seek medical attention.

Authorities did not notice her disappearance until several hours later.

His vehicle, a 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car, was first seen in a shopping center parking lot around 11 a.m. by someone on a lunch break, Singleton said.

Around 3:30 pm, jail officers became concerned and tried to reach her, but her phone went straight to voice mail. Then they realized that Casey White had not returned to jail.

Vicki White has been with the department for 25 years and is eligible for retirement, something she has talked about in recent months, Singleton added.

“Every precaution was taken. The question we have for Principal White is why did she violate the policy,” Singleton said.

Casey White is 1.80 meters tall and is considered armed and dangerous. Vicki White “was armed with a 9mm pistol, which means we’re assuming he’s armed,” Singleton added.