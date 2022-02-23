Authorities track down a group of fake cops; they deny being paramilitaries

New details are known about the 10 people who were arresteds on February 17, 2022 in Quito for wearing uniforms similar to those of the Police Motorized Operations Group, the case of the fake cops which was revealed over the weekend.

Now it is known that these 10 people are part of an organization called Community Flagrants Délits (CDF).

What is that grouping?

Community Flagrant Crimes has a website. There they call themselves community agents who seek to help people and the Police to face the delinquency.

In that web portal it is detailed that this organization was founded on November 23, 2011 and operates on a national scale “to cooperate with civil authorities, police and related institutions in community security and intervention in flagrant crimes.”

This newspaper spoke on Tuesday, February 22 with Jorge Luis Vasquez, one of the representatives of that organization. He explained the work they do: “If we go down the street and see a thief stealing, we arrest them. Then we called the police to arrest him.”

He clarifies that they have not carried out operations or patrols in the city. “We are clear that we are not the Police and we know how far we can act.”

In addition, it considers that its activities are covered by the Article 526 of the Comprehensive Criminal Organic Code (COIP). There it is established that “any person may apprehend whoever is caught in flagrante delicto and hand him over immediately to the National Police.”

Security?

Vásquez says that Communitarian Flagrant Crimes provide security at public and private events, at the request of neighborhood leaders, to deter criminal acts.

They also help when there are natural disasters. Vásquez indicates that one of the last actions was to clean up the debris and mud caused by the alluvium in La Gasca and La Comuna.

“Our objective is not to supplant the identity or the work of the Police or the public force, since we understand that this work is not our responsibility. Our desire is to fight for citizen and community security,” says Vásquez.

Ensures that this organization is made up of young people, housewives, engineers, architects, paramedics, former members of the National Police and Armed Forces. He comments that there are about 8,000 members in the country.

On February 17, 2022, 10 members of that organization were arrested for wearing suits similar to those of the Police. Photos: Courtesy

Police stance

The Police indicate that this group is a irregular citizen security association. In 2016 they were already closed for alleged swindlebut they returned to operate.

In December of that year, a police contingent raided the offices of that organization in Quito, Santo Domingo of the Tsachilas, Otavalo and Ambato.

According to the investigations of that time, Community Members of Flagrant Crimes recruited youths who were unable to enter the police or military ranks. The members of that group they charged money for an alleged training to belong to the security group.

Agents tracking this organization indicate that they currently have a similar way of operating. Through their social networks they calls to young people and allegedly offer them to enter the Police and Armed Forces.

For example, a police chief learned that, in March of last year, a woman denounced a CDF member for alleged fraud. In the legal complaint, the woman reported that she asked for USD 7,000 in exchange for her son joining the Police. She made a down payment of $3,500, but the offer was not honored. Investigation and Intelligence agents have received alerts from other 50 affected most.

Alan Moon, Director of Investigations of the Judicial Police (PJ), details that the members of that group also carried out security operations. Information is currently being collected to determine whether these alleged interventions extorted people or not.

Details of the arrest of the 10 members

On February 17, 2022, the Police found these people carrying out an alleged anti-crime operation in the sector of Cumandáin the Historic Center of Quito. They were accused of the crimes of usurpation and simulation of public functions, forgery and use of a false document.

However, during a hearing, a judge released 9 of the 10 detainees. The magistrate indicated that “they do not represent a danger to society.” Only one of those arrested was prosecuted. He is a 36-year-old Ecuadorian who carried a credential similar to that of the Police in the degree of Lieutenant and Captain.

Vásquez denies the accusations of the Police. He assures that the 10 people arrested were not carrying out any anti-criminal operation and were not seeking to extort money from people.

He adds that the uniforms they used are different from those of the Police. “We are not supplanting the uniform of that institution.” “We are not a paramilitary group, nor criminals. We are a non-profit organization that seeks to help the community.”

Is it a parapolice or paramilitary group?

General Luna maintains that they cannot yet be considered that way because they do not use weapons. However, the police chief stresses that “it is an attempt to generate a group that in the future could become a paramilitary group.” He says that it is dangerous that “these types of groups proliferate.”

“What they want to generate are reactive groups with a tendency towards paramilitary formation and they hide behind a citizen security service.”

In addition, Luna argues that only the State has the power to use force and recognizes only the National Police and the Armed Forces. This is pointed out by the Constitution, in article 158.



