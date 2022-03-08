Authorities try to rescue a group of Haitians stranded on Desecheo Island

A group of Haitians is stranded on Desecheo Island, west of Puerto Rico, confirmed Monday night, the Public Affairs officer of the Coast Guard, Ricardo Castrodad.

According to the official, the people were abandoned at the scene by a “group of traffickers.” “The weather conditions have not allowed people to be removed from the place … that can be done safely,” Indian.

Castrodad reported that the United States Border Patrol was coordinating to bring them water and food.

“These trips are illegal. They are groups of traffickers who carry out these clandestine trips in home-made boats, known as yolas, which are not suitable for navigation and even less so to load groups safely, ”he explained.

He also added that these journeys take place in “subhuman conditions”, where, in general, there is overcrowding and the crew members lack life jackets and safety equipment.

“Our call is that the journey is dangerous and not worth it. What they are promised is not necessarily the truth they are faced with when they arrive in Puerto Rico,” he maintained.

A netizen identified on Twitter as Lewis Raven Wallace He denounced the situation on social networks and assured that the group was seen yesterday on the island.

“There are nine Haitian asylum seekers on Desecheo, an island off Mayagüez, who have no water or food. My partner works on a boat and saw them yesterday, he swam in with some supplies. The captain of his boat called the Coast Guard who did not show up yesterday or today,” he wrote.

“If these nine people are left stranded, they will die. Several of them are children. The boat my girlfriend is on does not have the ability to sail to pick them up. Someone has to go and bring them food/water”he added.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service describes Desecheo National Wildlife Refuge as a 360-acre island in Mona Passage closed to the public for containing unexploded military ordnance.

“Although it is a relatively small island, the terrain is mountainous and rugged with dry forests and grasslands. Due to the porosity of the soils and the steep topography, there is no permanent fresh water in Desecheo”, adds the federal agency.

Yesterday, Sunday, a wooden boat ran aground in the Florida Keys and 163 Haitian migrants swam to dry land. Many people required medical attention, federal authorities said.