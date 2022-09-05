Authorize import, through shipments, of power plants with power greater than 900 watts

Plants may be sent by air, sea or mail and the measure will be in force until December 31 of this year.

FINANCES AND PRICES

GOC-2022-865-EX53

RESOLUTION 218/2022

WHEREAS: Law 113 “Of the Tax System”, of July 23, 2012, in its Article 284 establishes that the Customs Tax is collected through customs tariffs, and the Second Final Provision, subparagraph f), empowers the Minister of Finance and Prices, when economic and social circumstances in his opinion so advise, to modify the forms and procedures for the calculation, payment and liquidation of taxes.

WHEREAS: Decree-Law 22 “Customs Tariff of the Republic of Cuba

for non-commercial imports”, of November 24, 2020, in its Second Final Provision, subparagraph a), empowers the Minister of Finance and Prices to authorize the importation of products above the values ​​established in articles 12 and 13 of said legislation.

WHEREAS: When assessing the effects on the residential sector that still persist, as a result of the energy deficit caused by breakdowns in the national electricity system, it is necessary to temporarily authorize the importation of power plants with a power greater than 900 watts , whose reference value in Customs exceeds the maximum value of two hundred (200) United States dollars allowed to be imported via air, sea, postal and non-commercial courier shipments.

THEREFORE: In the exercise of the power conferred on me in Article 145,

subparagraph d), of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba,

I RESOLVE

FIRST: Authorize, exceptionally, non-commercial importation, by

above the value established for the route of air, sea, postal and mail shipments.

messaging, from power plants with a power greater than 900 watts, which are presented to the office of the General Customs of the Republic until December 31, 2022.

SECOND: Apply a tariff rate of thirty percent (30%) for the payment

of the Customs Tax to the excess of the load that corresponds to tax.

FINAL DISPOSITION

SOLE: This Resolution is applicable to operations carried out from

of the 1st. August 2022.

BE PUBLISHED in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.

FILE the original in the Legal Department of this Ministry.

GIVEN in Havana, on the 11th day of the month of August 2022.

Vladimir Regueiro Ale

minister there