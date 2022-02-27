Authorize increases in prepaid medical fees | Up to 6% in the months of March and April

The national government authorized prepaid medicine companies to implement increases in fees of up to 6% in the months of March and April, which will be complementary and cumulative to the increase approved for last January.

The measure was taken through resolution 459/2022 of the Ministry of Health, which was published today in the Official Gazette.

The decision, which bears the signature of Minister Carla Vizzotti, authorizes “all Prepaid Medicine Entities registered in the National Registry of Prepaid Medicine Entities (RNEMP) general, complementary and cumulative increases of that which has been approved for the month January 2022 through Resolution No. 2125/21 of the Ministry of Health, of up to six percent (6%) as of March 1, 2022 and up to six percent (6%) as of April 1, 2022″.

The rule also determines that the authorized increases “may be received once the notification provided for in article 5, subparagraph g, of Decree No. 1993/11, modified by Decree No. 66/19”, which obliges companies in the sector to inform the users of the increases that will be registered in the amount of the installments at least 30 days in advance.

The resolution also specifies that prepaid health insurance agents “They must increase, from the months of March and April 2022, the remuneration values ​​of the medical-care benefits provided to their beneficiaries and users by the registered providers in the National Registry of Providers of the Superintendency of Health Services, in a percentage similar to the 2021 Peer Review Clause negotiated between the aforementioned providers and the Federation of Argentine Health Workers Associations (FATSA).

In arguing for the measure, the health portfolio maintained that “from the analysis carried out on the evolution of the cost increases in the sector since the date of the last authorized increase in quotas and especially considering the joint salary agreements recently reached, it follows that it is necessary to promote the authorization of new increases that allow guaranteeing adequate financing to face such costs and maintain the quality of services provided”.



And “that when observing the variation that health costs have suffered in recent years, it is necessary to consider that the higher costs in the sector and the investment that providers have had to make to face the pandemic and avoid the collapse of the health system, They were also accompanied by the reduction in the rates of use of other usual and/or routine benefits not linked to COVID-19 and postponed based on the health prioritization of this disease, which had an impact, at the same time, on a lower economic income for such benefits for providers”, completed the national Health portfolio.