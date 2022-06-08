Authorize two men to be parents by surrogacy in Mendoza

They are Gastón Martín (36) and Rodrigo Gajardo (45) from Mendoza, who have been in a relationship for many years and with a firm desire to start a family.

For this reason, the Mendoza magistrate authorized that once the baby is born, who will have the sister of one of them as surrogate mother and the egg from an external egg donation, He will be registered in the Civil Registry as the son of Gastón and Rodrigo.

In this way, the magistrate decided to approve the couple’s request, which marks a precedent in the province of Mendoza.

The couple’s lawyer, Cecilia Centenaro, explained to the press that this is an important step, “because it paves the way for other people who want to have a baby of their own, since this decision of the Mendoza Justice sets a precedent.”

According to reports, the couple will begin next week with the first medical consultations to start the procedure, and the procedures for the social work to take charge of the benefits to attend to the pregnant woman’s pregnancy.

What is surrogacy

It is an assisted reproduction technique that allows a pregnant being to carry out the pregnancy of another person -a couple or someone who wishes to form a single-parent family- and who, for different reasons, need to resort to this procedure in order to have a baby. .

