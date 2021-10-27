Authors at school / writing and writings for the nextgen

On October 27th and 28th and November 5th Beniamino Cardines, award-winning author from Pescara, returning from the Turin International Book Fair, will open with “The Adventures of Plastic 2 / Very dangerous things” (LFA Publisher, Naples) the review “Authors a school / writing and writings for the nextgen “promoted by the Istituto Comprensivo Pescara 4 in collaboration with OL // Literary Workshops – Center for studies, research and literary promotion, an exhibition that will go on for seven months until May 2022.

After the extraordinary success of “The Adventures of Plastic 1 / The Beginning of Things” immediately became a small literary case, winning the National Literary Prize “Luigi D’Amico 2019” in the Children’s Literature section, participating in the International Book Fair in Frankfurt and Honorable Mention at the “Gregorian Residences 2019” Award. “The Adventures of Plastic 2 / Very dangerous things” written by Beniamino Cardines (LFA Publisher, Naples) is released.

Beniamino Cardines, writer: “If it is true that literature helps to live and face life and the stories of life better, then promoting it among the new generations becomes a socially useful cultural action. Meeting young people and the very young today means not lose them tomorrow.

Investing in the cultural education of young people is contributing to the common good of the whole of society and its future. This action, through reading and literary culture, becomes the most urgent, in a moment in which language is impoverished and everything seems to vanish, dematerialize in favor of an increasingly gassy and monosyllabic communication. I write to be read and understood. To entertain. To excite. To help form new consciences. I write because Plastica has a stronger voice than mine. It is the life of Plastic that is not only an 11 year old girl, but also really plastic. A world entirely open to second chances., Full of values ​​faced with humor and lightness. Ecology and environmental awareness in the first place, friendship, the future, school, art, literature, bullying, family and all the thoughts and turbulence of adolescence. A world that we all would like to be plastic free … but it is clear that we have produced something else and that we live in a plastic all world! It is exciting to know that your writing and its words become a social laboratory, a place for discussion, for ideas, for eco-systemic awareness. I thank the Headmaster Dr. Daniela Morgione and Prof. Franca Berardi, head of the literature department, who welcomed this project of value literature with great enthusiasm. “

Below is the program of the entire 2021/2022 Review – online and in person

October 2021 / Wednesday 27th, Thursday 29th and Friday 5th November: literature and ecological awareness (narrative) – with Beniamino Cardines and “The adventures of Plastic 2 / Very dangerous things” LFA Publisher 2020. Ė the life of Plastica that is not just a little girl but also really plastic. Thus his family, friends, school… a completely recycled and second chance world.

Award-winning writer, journalist, blogger. Author of “Plastica 1 / The beginning of things” (LFA Publisher, Naples 2019) with which he won the National Literary Prize “Luigi D’Amico 2019” for the Children’s Literature section and of “Plastic 2 / Very dangerous things” ( LFA Publisher, Naples 2020). With the unpublished collection of short stories “Cleopatra or Meryl Streep?” won the Special Jury Prize at the “Salinger 2020”; and the First Critics’ Prize at the FLA 2020. Winner of the National Poetry Award “La Riccetta 2021” with “When everything is lost”.

November 2021 / Tuesday 23: literature and migration (poetry)

with Carmine Valentino Mosesso and “The third geography” NEO. 2021.

“As a species we have always put on too many airs. There will certainly be poets in the trees, revolutionaries among other animals. “

Carmine Valentino Mosesso, born in 1994, lives in Castel del Giudice, a small village in Upper Molise, where he returned. Graduated in Agriculture, he is a founding partner of a farm managed together with his family. To the care of the fields and the animals, he combines a strong civil and political commitment for the redemption of the countries of internal Italy and the so-called marginal territories, always at the center of his poetry. This is his first book.

December 2021 / Tuesday 14: literature and traditions (illustrated fiction)

with “La Martavella” illustrated collection of ancient Abruzzo fairy tales by Michela Di Lanzo (illustrator) and Antonio De Nino (Pratola Peligna 1833 – Sulmona 1907) Radici Edizioni 2021.

Nine stories passed from mouth to mouth in the past centuries next to the bed of the little ones, told around the hearth or recited.

With her imaginary martavella – an ancient fishing net used to trap fish in the fords of lakes – Michela Di Lanzo captures on these pages the protagonists of some Abruzzo fairy tales collected for the first time by Antonio De Nino in 1833.

February 2021: literature and social consciousness (poetry)

with Simona Novacco and “The house where I am” La Gru 2021.

“The house is a universe, nest or shell, attic and cellar, drawers and wardrobes, corners to curl up in, the place where the little one grows up or vice versa, but it can also be narrow or immense, ajar like a door or a curtain pulled together but ready to be opened wide and then closed. “

Simona Novacco, poetess, educator. “War girl” Edizioni La Gru 2018 “Books For Peace 2018” Award. “Code p in memory of the father” Ianieri Edizioni 2020.

March 2021: literature and love (poetry)

with Lorenzo Marsicola and “A bit by chance” Arsenio Edizioni 2021.

They are essentially love poems in which a female figure (his girlfriend) is sung.

“Sometimes you do just enough. What if I became all that is enough for me? “

Lorenzo Marsicola is a very young poet from Abruzzo born in 1996, currently living in Sulmona. Graduated in Modern Literature, specializing in Master’s Degree in Modern Philology. “A bit by chance” is his first publication.

April 2021: literature and songwriting (songs)

with Miriam Ricordi, composer and songwriter, educator. Voice and guitar, with original rock sounds, full of rhythm and energy. But above all beautiful songs to tell us about today and certain newspapers with the first burnt coffee. Irony and great communication skills.

Miriam Ricordi has performed alongside artists such as Eugenio Finardi, Modena City Ramblers, Marina Rei, Coez and The lights of the power plant. 2021 Candidate for the Amnesty International Award – Voices for freedom.

May 2021: literature and friendship and sport (fiction)

with Pier Luigi Amata and “The boy boxer” La Nave di Teseo 2021.

“They were together, strong in a strong and shadowless friendship, strong in the frailties on which they had become accustomed to balance.”

Writer, lives and works in Rome. He published his first novel “The Lord of Beauty” in 2017 with La Nave di Teseo.