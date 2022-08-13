Authors of sabotage in Havana arrested in less than an hour › Cuba › Granma

Less than an hour passed for forces from the Ministry of the Interior, with the decisive support of the population, to arrest the perpetrators of a sabotage with Molotov cocktails in Havana.

The incident took place in the capital’s municipality of Diez de Octubre, where two citizens who were traveling in a light car, launched one of these incendiary devices against the metal door of a neighborhood store of the Cadena Caribe, located on the corner of the Tejar and Porvenir streets.

According to information released yesterday on Cuban Television, after committing the act, the two individuals – one of them, 38 years old, resident between Cuba and the United States; the other, 39, a resident of Lawton– began to flee and, approximately 1,200 meters from the place, stopped the vehicle, took a tank of gasoline that they had in the trunk, and began to prepare three other incendiary bombs that they would use that same night against other sites in the city.

However, while they were making the new artifacts with which they intended to sow chaos and fear, the fuel container turned over, and the forces of internal order, who had already begun their search, captured them.

The sabotage against the store in Diez de Octubre confirms the links between extremist sectors based in the United States, with a series of actions to destabilize the country, which have as a common denominator the few material damages and the massive rejection of the population.

However, the speed with which its perpetrators were neutralized also shows the will of Cubans to defend their land and not allow under any circumstances that tranquility that distinguishes our streets (and which undoubtedly constitutes one of the great achievements of the Revolution), is going to be broken by terrorists and mercenaries.

Hence, the permanent calls from abroad, through digital platforms, for violence and disorder, have not had the desired effect in a society that loves peace. The recent events of the Diez de Octubre store prove it.

What was supposed to be an alarm signal for public opinion, of Cubans throwing incendiary cocktails at state targets, became, in less than an hour, its exact vice versa: two terrorists following instructions from abroad were captured thanks to the collaboration of the people.

The bombs they prepared exploded in their hands.