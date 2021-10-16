Author’s Sword and Hood: the film at the cinema

Ridley Scott’s career is studded with several successes: just think of two masterpieces such as ALIEN (1979, the first of the saga) and the milestone of existential science fiction cinema BLADE RUNNER (1982) to consecrate a Director who, like few others, has always imprinted its indelible mark on the pages of world cinema. Certainly it has failed in a path in which, however, it has shown that it can “handle” different genres: from the road movie with a feminist character (Thelma & Louise of 1991) to the “colossal” IL GLADIATORE of 2000. We must go back to 1977 instead, to find a sort of “prequel” (THE DUELISTS, very ideally prequel) of the very current THE LAST DUEL, from Thursday 14 October in Italian cinemas after closing the Venice Film Festival as a film out of competition. Historical drama set in medieval France, with the first mentioned DUELISTS, the new film by Ridley Scott has nothing in common except the proximity of the titles and the same feeling of the Director towards the fanaticism and the senselessness of the duel to the death . Well shot, dark sets (apart from a final glimpse) with top-notch actors: an eclectic and excellent Adam Sandler, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (in a well-suited role for his “American” acting), the latter two writers together to Nicole Holofcener. Prevailing the female figure (Marguerite de Thibouville) played by Jodie Comer, powerful and passionate true protagonist of the film. Why yes, do not mislead the title of this note: THE LAST DUEL is certainly an action film where weapons, armor, blood have the necessary space to be able to narrate the last duel legally granted in France, a duel strongly ritualized who is assigned the faculty to establish with “divine judgment” what is the truth about a case of rape; but this is precisely the real theme of the film and that is the rape suffered by Marguerite which is tragically grafted into a context of rivalry and contempt between the two ex-friends, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. The first is a Knight, obtuse and proud fighter; the second an expert Squire of the world, inclined to the seductions of power and beyond. The relevance of the film, certainly out of the historical context, is all in the role of Marguerite who faces the prejudices of her people and more (let’s avoid spoilers) to defend her dignity; an enterprising woman who challenges the conventions of the time, projecting herself forward many centuries in determination and awareness. Another great and particular feature of the film is the division into three chapters that correspond to the different points of view of the three protagonists on their stories and, above all, on the rape that will lead to the inexorable final judgment, left to the strength and hatred of the two duelists. rather than the divine will. A film not to be missed, for the particular staging that makes a presumable costume film a tragic representation of human weaknesses, centered as it is on the figure of a woman, instrument of the whims and will of men.









In Agrigento, Multiplex Ciak from Thursday 14 October.