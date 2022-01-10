Auto 2022, all the news coming and the models that will change the market

Listen to the audio version of the article

The models that debut this year draw the future landscape of the car because they are almost all hybrid or electric. The line-up in clear growth compared to the past is not only inspired by regulatory impositions, but also by the evolution of technologies for electric traction and those for digital systems.

In this context, where SUVs and crossovers still play the lion’s share, even endangered species such as sedans regain energy and an increasing number of hypercars are placed.

Alfa Romeo Tonale. Long awaited, the compact suv del biscione is now in the home straight after delays due to the pandemic and the genesis phase of the Stellantis group

The energy transition not only brings unprecedented brands into the electric age (often Chinese and even from other sectors such as Xiaomi), but revolutionizes the consolidated offer of many homes: for example, Toyota which is now aiming at lithium-ion and non-lithium-ion electric. more only on the hybrid. So let’s see what are the most significant innovations of this panorama, detailed and constantly updated on the Motori24 website.

In the era of electrification comes Alfa Romeo which will present the compact SUV Tonale also proposed in hybrid version on tap and mild-hybrid versions in the renewed Stelvio family. However, it cannot be ruled out that the same story is already replicated in 2022 by that of the Giulia as well. With these innovations, Stellantis completes the electrification of all its brands, especially as the sales of both the Peugeot 308 and the Opel Astra come to life, immediately also offered in hybrid versions on tap, and the new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is coming. , which is also offered plug-in hybrid.

Audi A6 e-tron concept. The production version of the new electric sedan should be unveiled by the end of the year, leading to the debut of the unprecedented Ppe platform

In addition, the Maserati Grecale SUV, hybridized, and the new full-electric Granturismo will make its debut in the coming months. As mentioned, although perhaps even obtorto collo, electrification is also increasingly extended to iconic Italian brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. In fact, the Prancing Horse is ready both to market the “small” 296 GTB plug-in hybrid, which also features a V6 engine, and to debut among the high wheels with the SUV according to Maranello, or the Purosangue, electrified in various steps. Instead, the Taurus is preparing the successor of the Aventador which will be the first series hybrid model of the family.