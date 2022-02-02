Auto: 2022 starts badly, January sales -19.7%. Government promises incentives – Industry

The Italian car market got off to a bad start in 2022: 107,814 cars were registered in January, with a decrease of 19.7% on the same month in 2021 and of 34.8% compared to 2019. “A frozen shower that could affect on economic recovery “, comments the Centro Studi Promotor. Data that also worry the government, which promises to run for cover.

“Despite the difficulties, I am optimistic that in the coming weeks together with the Mef we will present proposals for incentives to the sector”, explains the minister of economic development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in the meeting of the automotive table at Mise with Confindustria, Anfia and the companies of the production chain. Giorgetti has already asked the government in recent weeks (in particular in the budget law and in the support decree ter) to activate a system of incentives for the sector in crisis also due to the transition, underlines the Mise.

The group Stellantis, which according to the unions foresees 2,600 voluntary exits in the next two years in France, registered 38,593 cars in January, 26.7% less than in the same month of 2021, with the share falling to 35.8% compared to 39, 2% from a year ago. Volkswagen also recorded a heavy drop (-32.2%), while Renault grew by 5.3%. The Unrae explains that the share of electric and hybrid cars collapsed to 8.4%, losing almost 5 points compared to last December. “These data, which are also the result of the exhaustion of the demand support policy that Parliament has repeatedly implemented, demonstrate once again the inescapable need for an organic plan for the automotive sector” comments Gianluca Benamati, group leader Pd in ​​the Commission for Production Activities of Montecitorio- “The gravity of the situation is highlighted by the fact that, if the data of last January is projected onto the whole of 2022, a volume of registrations, for the whole of 2022, is obtained of 1,198 .000 cars with a drop of 17.8% on 2021 “, underlines the Centro Studi Promotor.

“We hope that now, finally, the Government will take over the dossiers, such as that of the automotive sector, which in recent months have been completely neglected” said the president of UNRAE, Michele Crisci. Turin Mayor Stefano Lo Russo announces that the Municipality, in agreement with the Piedmont Region and the interested parties, will ask the Government to help the car area with incentives for the transition to electricity. The president of the Turin industrialists Giorgio Marsiaj applauds the initiative.