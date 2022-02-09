Auto crisis, the government is studying a plan: the nodes to be addressed from the chips to the columns

Listen to the audio version of the article

New incentives to buy electric cars. But also development contracts and innovation agreements. The government prepares the plan for the car. The issue is central to the executive’s agenda. This is demonstrated by the meeting, in progress, at Palazzo Chigi – in mixed mode, between presence and streaming – between the ministers of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, of the Economy, Daniele Franco, of Infrastructures, Enrico Giovannini and of the Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, to discuss in a coordinated and collegial way the interventions necessary to accompany the transition to electricity and avoid serious social and employment consequences.

The appeals of the protagonists of the supply chain

The appeals from associations in the auto industry and the increasingly strong demands of industrialists and trade unions have not fallen on deaf ears, which estimate a loss of 73,000 jobs, due to the stop in 2035, decided by the European Union, to the sale of new cars that produce carbon emissions.

Microchips and charging infrastructures, the two nodes

The car theme is getting hotter in Europe too. On 8 February, on the day in which the European Chips Act addressed the issue of dependence on foreign suppliers for microchips, also crucial for the automotive industry, the European association of car manufacturers Acea launched the ‘alarm about the serious delay in the pace of development of the charging infrastructures. “The current pace of growth lags behind consumer demand for electric-charging cars. Over the past five years, sales of electric cars have grown four times faster than the accumulation of charging points. Sales of electric cars increased more than 10 times between 2017 and 2021, while the number of public battery chargers in the EU grew less than 2.5 times over the same period, ”explains president and CEO Oliver Zipse.

The assumptions on the table

At the center of the government’s attention there is not only the restoration of incentives for the purchase of electric cars, but also measures such as development contracts, innovation agreements, measures for technology transfer, Pnrr funds on research and Ipcei , important projects of common European interest. These are tools that Minister Giorgetti, in the table with the sector associations, has also made available to the Auto sector. Naturally, the issue of charging infrastructures is also at issue, involving ministers Giovannini and Cingolani. And there is the issue of social safety nets, given that in 2019 26 million hours of layoffs were used, in 2021 almost 60. A complex plan, yet to be developed, but with a clear goal, to save the industry ‘Car.