Auto: European market in the red, -1.5% in 2021 – Industry

The Western European car market (EU + EFTA + UK) closes 2021 with a negative figure. In the area – according to data from ACEA, the association of European manufacturers – 11,774,885 cars were registered against 11,958,116 in 2020 (-1.5%). The last month of the year shows a decrease of 21.7% with 950,218 registrations.

The Stellantis group registered 2,378,979 cars in Europe in 2021, 1.6% less than in 2020. The share is stable at 20.2%. The group is second in Europe behind Volkswagen. In December, registrations of Stellantis were 177,734, down by 23.8%, with the share at 18.7% against 19.2%.

The decline in the Western European auto market is 25.5% compared to 2019, the year preceding the pandemic. The impact of the coronavirus was therefore devastated and, after the collapse of 2020 in which the pandemic had produced very heavy lockdowns, in 2021 there was no recovery, on the contrary, registrations recorded a new decline over 2020. It also weighs the microchip crisis. This was underlined by the president of the Centro Studi Promotor, Gian Primo Quagliano, who speaks for 2022 of “decidedly unfavorable prospects because the pandemic bites more than previously thought and because the microchip crisis seems destined not to find solutions quickly”. The crisis – explains the CSP – has affected all the national markets of the area which in 2021, compared to 2019, are all in decline with the sole exception of those, very small, of Iceland and Norway. The five major markets, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, which absorb 70% of registrations in the area, certainly did not survive. The worst result was recorded by Spain which in 2021 compared to 2019 shows a decrease of 31.7%, closely followed by the United Kingdom (-28.7%), Germany (-27.3%), France (- 25.1%) and Italy (-23.9%). The slightly less negative result of our country is due to the fact that, albeit with many limitations, we have launched a system of incentives which proved to be more effective than the aids adopted in other countries. It should also be noted that in most Western European markets there is a significant increase in the share of electric cars. Everywhere, however, there is an absolute need for public interventions to develop charging infrastructures.