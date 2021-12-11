Auto, from 2035 stop for combustion engines: Italy adapts to EU regulations

The government has decided: stop new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035, while for vans and light commercial transport vehicles the exit from the most polluting engines must take place by 2040. This is the determination we have reached. at the end of the fourth meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee for Ecological Transition (CITE). An important step towards cutting polluting emissions in the path of national policies against global warming and climate change in line with the indications of the European Union which asks to cut greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030. Italy follows what has already been done by various European countries, Spain, France and many others, which have defined a deadline of 2030, 2035, 2040 after which it will no longer be possible to market internal combustion vehicles even if partial.

Timing to allow producers to adapt

The ministers of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, of sustainable infrastructure and mobility Enrico Giovannini and of economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti, explains a note from the Mite at the end of the meeting, during the meeting “defined the timing of replacement of vehicles with a internal combustion “. Times that are important from a production switch point of view, to allow automotive companies to adapt. “In this process – explains Mite – it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of ‘technological neutrality’, thus enhancing not only electric vehicles, but also the potential of hydrogen, as well as recognizing , for the ecological transition, the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a cutting-edge domestic supply chain “.

Possible specific measures for niche builders

The three ministers who worked on the mobility dossier assessed that “with regard to niche manufacturers, specific measures could possibly be evaluated with the European Commission within the Community rules”. A reference that could be read as a safeguard for the car district around Modena and Bologna that characterizes large-displacement cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, famous for the roar of their engines.