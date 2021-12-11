Business

Auto, from 2035 stop for combustion engines: Italy adapts to EU regulations

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

The government has decided: stop new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035, while for vans and light commercial transport vehicles the exit from the most polluting engines must take place by 2040. This is the determination we have reached. at the end of the fourth meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee for Ecological Transition (CITE). An important step towards cutting polluting emissions in the path of national policies against global warming and climate change in line with the indications of the European Union which asks to cut greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030. Italy follows what has already been done by various European countries, Spain, France and many others, which have defined a deadline of 2030, 2035, 2040 after which it will no longer be possible to market internal combustion vehicles even if partial.

Timing to allow producers to adapt

deepening



Drive Club, the episodes of the car and mobility column of Sky TG24

The ministers of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, of sustainable infrastructure and mobility Enrico Giovannini and of economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti, explains a note from the Mite at the end of the meeting, during the meeting “defined the timing of replacement of vehicles with a internal combustion “. Times that are important from a production switch point of view, to allow automotive companies to adapt. “In this process – explains Mite – it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of ‘technological neutrality’, thus enhancing not only electric vehicles, but also the potential of hydrogen, as well as recognizing , for the ecological transition, the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a cutting-edge domestic supply chain “.

Possible specific measures for niche builders

The three ministers who worked on the mobility dossier assessed that “with regard to niche manufacturers, specific measures could possibly be evaluated with the European Commission within the Community rules”. A reference that could be read as a safeguard for the car district around Modena and Bologna that characterizes large-displacement cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, famous for the roar of their engines.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

A Twitter poll asked Musk to sell 10% of his Tesla stock

November 8, 2021

Italy has a strategic plan for AI – Insights

2 weeks ago

BMW XM Concept, here is the first teaser of the maxi hybrid SUV

3 weeks ago

Heartless Kellogg’s: 1400 workers say no to the deal and replace them en bloc

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button