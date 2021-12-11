Auto, from the government 150 million: also at work on Ecobonus 2022 incentives
The Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Gilberto Pichetto opens up to businesses “We have provided support in the budget law to accompany the auto sector in its conversion”. Much waiting for the renewal of the purchase incentives, “we hope the amendments under examination of the Budget law will be successful”
After a long wait, the first signs of support measures for the car sector arrive, and therefore also of the renewal of Eco-bonuses and purchase incentives, now exhausted. “We have foreseen in the budget law a fund of 150 million starting from 2022 to accompany the auto sector in the reconversion”. This is the first speech by the executive, summarized in a note by the Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Gilberto Pichetto. “The government’s task is to support our companies on this path, providing the necessary training in terms of new tools and skills to face the next challenges”. It seems clear that, at least in this first phase, it was decided to support the Italian companies operating in the related industries and components of the automotive sector, inevitably involved in the great changes imposed by the transition from traditional to electric powered cars. The horizon of motorists, however, is different and Deputy Minister Pichetto also anticipates the intention to renew policies to support the purchase of cars with low or no environmental impact, but passing the ball to Parliament: “With reference to the amendments being examined by Budget law, the hope is that the request to make resources structural on incentives and Ecobonus, to support sales and help the path towards electricity, will be successful “.
A sector in the balance
The issue of sustainability, moreover, is at the basis of all discussions regarding the transition to green cars, and therefore the need for change to be supported by offering a preferential path to both businesses and consumers. “The announcement of the Cite, relating to the commitment to stop the registration of cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 is a necessary step – remembers Gilberto Pichetto – however when making decisions on a global level it is necessary to do it not only from one point ideological but keeping in mind the real interests of the country. This objective cannot jeopardize the survival of a sector that employs many people and creates an important direct and indirect induction. Figures in hand, in fact, there are approximately 70,000 jobs at risk in production alone, while the employment consequences on the remaining 800,000 of the activities connected to the automotive sector cannot be estimated “.
