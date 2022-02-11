Auto, Government works on a new incentive system

The theme of incentives for ecological cars is back in the foreground, with a car sector in crisis for some time and a turnover between polluting cars and low-mission cars that does not gain momentum. The incentives already offered and strongly supported by the 5 Star Movement, linked to emissions, have not been successful, also because they are rather limited in amount compared to cars that cost much more than traditional ones and today also incorporate increases in raw materials.

Incentives immediately in CdM

The table of Ministers on the car held last Wednesday put down some proposals, but the crisis is serious and prolonged, as evidenced by the recent data on registrations, which showed a -20%. The Minister of Economy works on the floor Daniele Francothe Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Minister of Energy Transition Roberto Cingolani.

The goal is to get to define an incentive plan in a short time, to make it land in CdM together with the energy and superbonus chapter, probably next week.

Increased resources

The resources available to the incentives have more than doubled, from the 400-450 million envisaged to around 1 billion, which would be distributed on the basis of emissions and / or income according to the various proposals put forward by the Ministers.

Three quarters of the incentives, however, will go to low-emission cars, belonging to the 0-61 g / km of CO2 category, ie electric or hybrid ones.

Three categories of incentives

The incentive system will be graduated first of all on the basis of emissions, dividing the cars into three bands:

full electric cars up to 35 thousand euros in the list

hybrid cars

low-polluting cars (including some diesel and petrol models) with emissions up to 135 g / km of CO2

Incentives based on income

Among the exponents of the government, however, there is also a proposal, put forward by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, which proposes to accelerate the elimination of the most polluting cars, favoring the purchase of hybrid or electric vehicles through a scrapping incentive system that takes income into account and favors the weaker groups.