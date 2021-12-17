Auto: in November -17.5% market Europe – Industry

Registrations in Europe plus EFTA countries and the United Kingdom in November were 864,119, 17.5% less than in the same month of 2020. In the eleven months the total was 10,824,670 registrations, 0.8% more than the similar period last year. The data comes from Acea, the association of European car manufacturers. The Stellantis group registered 171,779 cars in Europe and the United Kingdom in several EFTA countries in November, 21.2% less than in the same month of 2020. The share is 19.9% ​​compared to 20.8%.

In the eleven months, the group’s registrations totaled 2,201,337, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. The share of 20.3% remained unchanged. The disastrous red series of data on the Western European car market continues “with a decrease of 28.7% compared to November 2019. A decline in line with that of the first 11 months of the year, which, compared to 2019, is 25.6%. According to the President Gian Primo Quagliano, “while the economy is recovering, the Western European car market is proceeding with three cylinders. In fact, the decline between January-November 2021 and January-November 2019 is in fact 25.6% “. The causes of this situation are different – explains the Csp – throughout Europe, even if the car is confirmed as the most safe against the possibility of contagion in travel, mobility has suffered a sharp contraction. Across Europe a real tsunami is hitting the car sector: the crisis in semiconductors, which adds to the problems of demand also problems for supply, heavily penalized by production stops due to shortage of semiconductors. In the first 11 months of 2021 only the small markets of Iceland and Norway recorded growth. All the others are in the red, including the five largest countries which absorb 7 cars for every 10 sold . Germany, again compared to 2019, closes the January-November final balance with a decrease of 28%, France loses 25.1%, Italy 22.8%, Spain 32.9% and the United United 28.8% and for 2022 for the Italian market, the Centro Studi Promotor assumes a volume of registrations of 1,500,000 units for the entire year, with a decrease of 21.7% compared to 2019. “It will be the third consecutive year of passion for the Italian market and there are no reasons to hypothesize that the situation is different in the whole of Western Europe”, explains the CSP.