Auto incentives, Salvini’s proposal for refinancing arrives

The upheavals in Parliament continue to insert the car incentives in the Budget Law 2022. Among the amendments for the restoration ofecobonus one has now also emerged signed by the leader of the League and Senator Matteo Salvini.

The proposed amendment provides for a fund of 150 million euros for cars with zero or low CO2 emissions. In the proposal there is room for all types of fuel: electric, plug-in, hybrid, petrol, diesel, LPG and methane. Also used.

What is expected

The amendment, which Radiocor points out that it has been included in the list of so-called “reported”, indicates four types of vehicles, to each of which to allocate 25% of the treasury, therefore 37.5 million euros. In details:

37.5 million euros for the purchase, including under finance leases, of vehicles with emissions in the 0-60 grams of CO2 per kilometer range, i.e. electric cars And plug-in hybrids ;

And ; € 37.5 million for the purchase, including under finance leases, of new factory category N1 commercial vehicles or factory new special category M1 vehicles, of which € 15 million reserved for exclusively electric vehicles;

€ 37.5 million for cars with emissions in the 61-135 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer range;

37.5 million euros for used cars with environmental class at least Euro 6, list price not exceeding 25,000 euros and 0-160 g / km CO2 emissions, with scrapping of a vehicle registered before 1 January 2011.

Race against time

The promise of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who had spoken of a possible refinancing of incentives during the Question Time two weeks ago, could therefore be kept, to be added to the “Sustainable mobility fund” already foreseen.

The text also establishes that “the maximum daily booking limits for each reseller and applicant can be identified by directorial decree of the Ministry of Economic Development, also in proportion to the annual turnover of resellers”. A measure designed to solve the “technical” problem of the dealership race on which we have focused in recent months.

Now the race against time will continue to approve the budget bill, which is already behind schedule. The intention would be to have the text landed in the Chamber on 21 December in order to arrive at the final ok by 31.