Auto market, the relentless collapse of registrations

We have now repeated it hundreds of times in these two years, starting from February-March 2020, in conjunction with the beginning of the global Covid-19 pandemic that has shocked the entire planet and still forces us to hospitalizations, vaccines and quarantines, the auto industry has suffered an unprecedented crisis.

And if 2020 was one of the worst years in history for the whole sector, unfortunately, after having collected and examined last year’s data, we must admit that the2021 was even worse in Europe. It is the European Association of Manufacturers (Acea) that distributes the official data, which do nothing but confirm what has just been written: in the European Union, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom, 11,774,885 units were registered in all, on the 1st, 5% less than in 2020, a year already of profound crisis, which had suffered a contraction of 24.3%. The situation is dramatic, there seems to be almost no way out, and the concern is even higher since this year there are no incentives and auto eco-bonuses.

Auto sector in crisis: what is happening

According to Acea, the negative trend in the automotive market is mainly caused by another problem resulting from Covid: the sharp reduction in demand, in turn generated by the lack of semiconductors, microchips and other essential elements for the production of new vehicles (deliveries are in fact very late). And if the first half of 2021 seemed aimed at improving, the last six months of the year instead determined a total reversal of the trend. Registrations January-June 2021 were up by 27.1%, down again from July. Registrations for the month in December were 950,218 (-21.7%). The situation is worrying, and not a little.

Car brands in crisis

Among the major car manufacturers is the Stellantis Group, without any doubt, which closes 2021 (among other things, its first year of life, given that the giant was born in January 2021) in second place in the ranking, behind Volkswagen. Total cars sold last year totaled 2,378,979. The brands of the Group are however in negative, only Maserati records a shy + 0.2%.

The group Volkswagen reaches 2,944,117 registrations and a drop of 3.7% on 2020. The Bavarians of the Group BMW 858,763 number plates are registered, with a growth of 1.3%. Mini instead recorded a + 14.4%, Daimler suffered a decline of 11% in 2021 and 14.9% in December.

The group Renault closes 2021 with a -10.9%, going very badly for the year Ford, with an annual -38.2% (35,421 units) and a -19.2% monthly (523,970), Volvo instead sees a growth of 1.1% (289,301) in 2021, even if December was a disastrous month a bit for everyone, and recorded a very bad -19.8% (27,139 registrations). Jaguar Land Rover it sells 149,784 units throughout the year, with a decline of 6%, and in December, however, it drops by as much as 45% with only 9,513 cars sold.

We then end with the Asian car manufacturers, and we see the Hyundai / Kia Group in first place among them, with 1,018,563 registrations and an annual growth of 21.1%, and a very timid improvement of 1% in December, with 74,848 registrations. The Toyota Group recorded growth of 9.6% in the whole of 2021, with 56,065 registrations, but suffered a sharp decline of 18.7% in the last month of the year. Nissan in December recorded a -30.5% (-14.2% in 2021), Honda -42.4% (-15.3%), Mazda -41.9% (+ 4%) and Mitsubishi -16, 1% (-29.1%).