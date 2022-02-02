Auto – News, The European car manufacturers: Euro 7 will create the “mobility poor”

There is a cry of alarm in view of the adoption of the new ones Euro 7 regulations which will have to establish the limits of exhaust emissions of new cars with internal combustion engines by theAcea. Already, the European Association of Car Manufacturers raises a problem, that of the times, the types of vehicles and the clarity of the new rules. The practice, the Manufacturers say that since ACEA made its proposal to the European Commission, in June 2021, on the two-year period 2025/2026 for the introduction of the new rules, on the new limit values ​​and on the homologation test procedures, nothing he moved more in Brussels. Indeed, ACEA argues, the European Commission’s decision on the adoption of the Euro 7 standards has been postponed from the end of 2021 to 5 April 2022.

2025: it’s really close

To this further delay, which makes it practically impossible to set 2025 as the starting year of the new Euro 7 limits, was then added the discussion on the actual need to diversify the levels of exhaust emissions for passenger cars / light commercial vehicles (Euro 7) and heavy commercial vehicles (Euro VII), in addition to the Commission’s silence on the new Euro 7 limits scheme. In practice, the main European motorist groups are asking the institutions to act quickly and to propose clear and univocal rules as soon as possible to ensure that all the car industry can “to focus investments and engineering resources towards carbon-neutral mobility that can complement the electrification of the vehicle range to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050“.

Soon we will have the “mobility poor”

The latest statements by Acea’s general manager are also of a similar nature, Eric-Mark Huitemawhich speaks of the first drafts drawn up by the European Commission for the reduction of C02 emissions from the auto sector: “Reducing CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 was already a challenge, but the new cuts are unfortunately unrealistic. They would be reachable only in the face of a massive increase in charging infrastructures, reaching 7 million charging points against the 3.9 million proposed by the Commission and the 200,000 currently available.“. Huitema also adds:”Imposing today the goal of 100% CO2 reduction by 2035 is premature, a de facto stop to internal combustion engines that would be better to propose again in the 2028 revision, when the developments of the recharging network and new technologies will become clearer. and customer needs.“

“Politics must do more to ensure that no country and no citizen is left behind and that zero-emission vehicles are available and affordable for everyone, so as not to create the new “mobility poor”. In short, the manufacturers are ready to cancel CO2 emissions by supporting the climate neutrality objectives by 2050, but if Europe continues to change its mind about the objectives every two years, it is very likely that social tensions may arise.“, concludes the general manager of Acea. It would therefore be a matter of” loosening “the grip a little, and reviewing the scheme of the new Euro 7 emissions, compared to the current Euro 6d-ISC-FCM.