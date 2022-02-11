Auto, production of Mole Urbana started in the former Blutec – Industria

The production of Mole Urbana, the electric quadricycle by designer Umberto Palermo, has already started. The pilot plant is a former Stola factory, later Blutec, in Rivoli (Turin), pending the closing of the negotiations with Mise for the purchase of the historic business unit. “The dialogue with Commissioners Blutec goes on, we hope it will be concluded by mid-March. We will announce the details of the business plan immediately afterwards in a press conference. Our idea is that we need to recover the good things that have been done in the past, but if the he outcome of the negotiations with the Mise will not be positive, we will go ahead anyway “, explains Palermo to ANSA.

Today there are 15 employees, but the forecast is to reach 70 in 2023 (90% if the negotiation goes through the Blutec world) and even beyond if the sales trend will be positive. Responsible for product and process development is Massimo Mancin, who has gained experience at Indesit and Fiat, at Snia and at Sevel in Naples. The German company Dekra was chosen for the approval of the quadricycle range. By June the first 50 units will be released from the pilot factory for tests, trials and homologation, while the ribbon cutting of the production for sale is expected at the end of 2022, microchip crisis permitting. A parallel project to Mole Urbana is that of setting up commercial vehicles on the basis of a patent conceived by Palermo. The goal is to reach 5,000 units, without fleets, in the third year of production, a number that could double if ongoing negotiations for delivery go through.

Mole Urbana production starts, pilot factory unveiled

“This project – underlines the entrepreneur – is a concrete response to the ecological transition. Today the quadricycle market is 7,000 units overall for the various players, but the strong growth in electrification has led Citroen to have orders for 7,000 cars in just three months. An annual increase of 100% “. So far the investment in the Mole Urbana project is one million, the industrial plan provides for another 3: “The figure is not high – explains the designer – because the production processes have changed: molds are no longer used as in the automotive tradition, but aluminum drawing which allows extremely low investments “. Palermo specifies that Mole Urbana components for the body shop come from the Marche region “where the suppliers are more permeable to innovation”, for the rest from Italy and Europe.