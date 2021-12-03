Auto sector in deep crisis: 72 thousand seats at risk

The insiders call it perfect storm. The one that has been breaking down on the automotive sector is a shining example of this. Between vulnerabilities of the production system for shortage of raw materials, chips and semiconductors, green transition, state incentives exhausted and consequences of the pandemic, the decline of the car market continues its course, in a spiral that the President of Federauto-Federation of car dealers Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino defines as negative, “with merciless effects on company budgets and employment levels in the distribution sector”.

Auto crisis: all the data of the sector

The new car registrations are still collapsing. According to the latest data released by the CED of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, November totaled 104,478 new car registrations, with a decrease of 24.6% compared to the same month of 2020 and 30.6% compared to 2019. However, the volumes registered since the beginning of the year have reached 1,371,166 units, with an increase of 8.6% on 2020: it must be said that compared to 2019, however, the contraction was noticeable, equal to -22.7%, with a deficit of over 400 thousand units.

This is the fifth consecutive month with double-digit decline which will lead the year to close below 1.5 million units: a very critical level. Federauto complains that, despite the openings expressed by the Government during the automotive table last October, at the moment in the Budget Law 2022 there is no trace of funding for the purchase of zero and low emission green vehicles. A real cleaver for the entire industry, and also for the green transition.

On the sales channels side, private individuals recorded -26.1% on the same month 2020 and -17.2% on November 2019 while in the eleven months the registration differential was + 7.4% on 2020 and -14, 8% on 2019, with a cumulative market share of 63.3%. Sales to companies closed at -16.8% in the month (-55.2% on November 2019) while in the progressive since the beginning of the year the increase is + 7.5% (qdm 13.9%). Rental marks a total of -23.6% in the month and + 13.7% from the beginning of the year (qdm 22.8%).

On the fuel front, petrol and diesel cars lost volumes in the month (equal to -34% and -52%) and a representativeness that from the beginning of 2021 drops respectively to 30.2% (-7.9% compared to January -November 2020) and 22.4% (-11.2% compared to 2020). LPG (-10.7% month and + 15.5% year) stood at 7.3% from the beginning of the year, while methane (-31% month and + 4.2% in the annual balance) at 2 ,2%. BEV, HEV and PHEV vehicles achieve cumulative market shares of 4.4%, 29.1% and 4.4% respectively.

Electric cars, too many delays

To all this is added the severe delay of the national electric charging network: on long-distance routes there are only two recharging points on a national network of almost 7,000 km (here you can find out how much you really save with an electric car).

The 2021 Budget Law required the construction of a network of high-potential charging infrastructures on the motorways by 30 June, but the coverage plan is blocked. The Art-Transport Regulatory Authority has decided to establish for the end of February 2022 the deadline by which to publish the requirements for the calls. Times that risk being inadequate and incompatible with those envisaged by EU and national obligations.

“The energy transition rests on two fundamental pillars: incentive policies for the renewal of the vehicle fleet and the diffusion of electric vehicle charging infrastructures, both in cities and on the motorway network. Without these levers we will not be able to reach the ambitious national and European objectives. In particular, without columns it will be very difficult to convince Italians to buy electric vehicles ”, says Federauto again.

The Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti seems willing to take on the problem. The value of the resources put in place to date – explains De Stefani – is observed both in theprogressive reduction of CO2 by replacing older, polluting and unsafe cars on the road, both in the growth of electric cars, whose market share is on the rise but with volumes still contained to reach the ambitious targets set in the PNRR.

“The strategic lever is in the hands of the Government, which must now give the right acceleration to the process of spreading the most ecological low-emission power supplies, defining an adequate program for the automotive sector, including support for demand, capillary development of the infrastructure recharging and industrial conversion interventions. The delay of the Italian market, compared to the main European competitors, must be quickly bridged in order to make the ecological transition in our country sustainable from an economic, social and environmental point of view. Otherwise, the objectives will not be realistically achievable ”, concludes De Stefani.

This situation significantly hinders the growth of the sector and the energy transition, conditioning the development of the electric vehicle market. Not to mention the job disaster.

Goodbye dealers, disaster effect on work

With the new EU regulation, we will see dealers disappear, replaced by commission agents: a choice strongly desired by car manufacturers, which could thus increase their margins from 5 to 8%. But it is evident that this way the automotive sector risks losing something like 72,000 jobs over the next few years.

A sector that today it has 120,000 employees, with 1,294 active companies, that could lose up to 60% of the employees. Today the world of dealers in Italy it is worth 3% of GDP and 5% of tax revenue, shares that could fall to 1.8% and 3% respectively. Then there is the question of where taxes are paid: Italian dealers pay taxes in Italy, car manufacturers who are often based in countries with subsidized taxation, on the other hand, they would end up paying nothing to the Italian tax authorities.

What consequences for car customers

And the icing on the cake is the direct selling of cars online by the houses it will not cut costs for us customers, but we will simply see one growing concentration of demand in the hands of car manufacturers, less and less and more and more large.

So, in fact, the exact opposite of what is theoretically envisaged by the European regulation itself. Federauto raises the alarm: in addition to the novelty of the super stamp, for the consumer it will mean a greater price rigidity it’s a increase, a probable deterioration in the quality of the service and the safe rarefaction of the distribution and service networks to the client.