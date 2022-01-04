Auto, Stage 2: Loeb gives the first victory to BRX

Bahrain Raid Xtreme and Prodrive’s Hunter had to wait more than a year to see their name at the top of the Dakar standings, but today they succeeded. Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin won Stage 2 of the 44th edition of the Dakar, the one that brought the caravan from Ha’il to Al Artawiya.

Loeb, who started very strong from the start, passed first at the first WayPoint at kilometer 40 and left no room for his opponents. Only Nasser Al-Attiyah managed to limit the damage and follow at a distance the standard bearer of the BRX team.

WP after WP, Loeb increased his lead, but the real difference was made in the last 80 kilometers, where he managed to increase his advantage over the Qatari of the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa team by almost 2 minutes. At the WayPoint at kilometer 244, Loeb had an advantage of 1’46 “over Al-Attiyah, but 80 kilometers later, once he reached the end of the 338 kilometers of the stage, he found himself with a margin of 3’28”.

What was surprising was not only the victory of Loeb, who already in the past, when defending the colors of Peugeot Sport, had managed to win some stages in the most famous rally raid in the world, but also the conduct of Al-Attiyah. The Toyota top driver, more than 12 minutes ahead of the Alsatian at the start of the test, managed without taking too many risks. But now his margin has dropped to 9’16 “in the general classification.

If for Audi Stage 1 had been nothing short of an ordeal due to some mistakes of its top drivers – therefore Stéphane Peterhansel with the rear left suspension uprooted and a Carlos Sainz who had a great fight with navigation – today a partial redemption thanks to the excellent third place obtained by Carlos Sainz.

El Matador was the author of a linear stage, which led him to close behind Loeb and Al-Attiyah, still impregnable today. For Audi Sport comes a good signal from the RS Q e-tron, which proves to be able to deliver excellent performance if not conditioned by errors or other factors. At the moment the electric propulsion of the car does not seem to give problems, as well as the presence of the TFSI heat engine which acts as an energy regenerator.

Also worth noting in this sense is the fourth place of the second Audi, that of Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger. The multiple Dakar champion arrived almost 8 minutes away from the winner of the stage and 2 minutes from his teammate who preceded him.

To complete the excellent day of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team here is the fifth place of Nani Roma. In difficulty yesterday, the Spaniard confirms himself as an excellent rookie and today’s Top 5 confirms it once more. This result leads him to recover positions in the general classification which sees Orlando Terranova, third driver of the BRX team, in tenth position.

Like Rome, Yazeed Al-Rajhi also returned to obtain a noteworthy performance at the wheel of the Toyota Hilux of the Overdrive team, converted into T1 + thanks to the kit made by Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa. Seventh place for another driver who disappointed yesterday: Henk Lategan. The now former second spearhead of Toyota is fresh from the accident in which, yesterday, he lost a wheel of his official Hilux. He will be the pilot designated to act as squire to Al-Attiyah if needed during the race.

Toyota’s Top 10 series continues, because in eighth place – 11’17 “behind Loeb – is Giniel De Villiers. The Japanese factory official driver is still recovering from COVID and his performance should be affected for a few more. day, as he himself admitted, negative only a few hours before the start of this 44th edition of the Dakar.

First ring in the Top 10 for Mattias Ekstrom, who also managed to bring the third Audi RS Q e-tron to the top ten. Behind him is yet another Toyota Hilux, the one driven by Bernhard Ten Brinke and Sébastien Delaunay. Martin Prokop, who had managed to climb the general classification yesterday, has lost several positions, even reaching third place with the Ford Raptor RS Cross Country.

Light Weight Prototypes: Quintero KO, Contardo new leader

Stage 2 of the Dakar 2022 changes its face, at least as regards the Light Weight Prototypes category. After having literally dominated the first two stages and been in the running to make three of a kind, just under 40 kilometers from the end of today’s test the leader of the classification Seth Quintero was forced to stop.

The Red Bull Junior team driver suffered a breakdown in his vehicle and had no chance to repair it. For this he had to wait for the assistance to arrive to try to get the machine back on track and finish the test.

With this inconvenience, Quintero found himself already cut off from the fight for the victory of this Dakar and also from that for the podium, leaving the road open for his opponents.

Today’s stage was won by one of Quintero’s mates, we are talking about Guillaume De Mevius, able to regulate the two top drivers of the EKS South Racing team, namely Francisco Lopez Contardo and Sebastian Eriksson.

The Chilean was 4’18 “behind, while the Swede 6’46” from the best time that earned De Mevius the stage victory. A complicated day also for two other protagonists of the category: we are talking about Cristina Gutierrez Herrero and Andreas Mikkelsen, both drivers of the Red Bull Off-Road team.

The Spaniard finished fifth, but could have done much better if she hadn’t lost several minutes between the WayPoint at kilometer 119 and the one at kilometer 165. Mikkelsen, on the other hand, was the author of an excellent test up to the WayPoint at kilometer 244. from that point to the WP of kilometer 290 he lost over 2 hours.

With this situation. Quintero hands over the command of the general classification to Francisco Lopez Contardo, who now has a 7’22 “lead over his teammate Sebastian Eriksson and 23’48” over Pavel Lebedev (MKS Rally Team). In short, a perfect situation for the EKS South team.

Dakar 2022 – Cars – General classification after Stage 2