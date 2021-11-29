Auto, Stellantis beats Volkswagen in sales in Europe. Historic overtaking

Peugeot 2008

The Peugeot 2008 is the best-selling car in Europe in October

As a consequence of the crisis, there has also been a noticeable change in the rankings by model. Peugeot 2008 secured first place for the first time since the model’s launch in 2013. Stellantis saw 5 of its models rank in the monthly top 10, followed by the Renault group with 2 models and the Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai group with one model each. Among the fastest growing models were the Hyundai Tucson (+ 59%), Bmw X3 (+ 74%), Tesla Model 3 (+ 236%), Vw Arteon (+ 103%) and finally Lexus UX (+ 28%). ).

Renault Zoe

The fastest growing newcomer models in Europe

Among the latest market launches, Opel’s Mokka has secured a place in the top ten best-selling SUVs in Europe. As for the Citroen C4, on the other hand, it became Citroen’s second successful vehicle, while Renault’s Arkana surpassed the sales of Megane and Kadjar and, on the other hand, the Dacia Spring, the brand’s first electric vehicle, was October the third best-selling electric model, behind the Renault Zoe and the Volkswagen ID.3. Finally, the new electric Fiat 500 confirmed its fourth place overall with 4,344 sales in October.

Fiat 500

Five Stellantis models in the absolute top 10 in Europe

Among the best-selling models in October in Europe there are 5 Stellantis cars: Peugeot 2008, first with 18,836 units; Peugeot 208, with 13,888 units; Fiat 500, fifth with 13,004 units; Fiat Panda, sixth with 12,623 units; finally Citroen C3, tenth with 11,505 units. The 5 brands with only one model are Renault, second with the Clio at 14,296 units; Dacia, fourth with Sandero at 13,691 units; Ford, seventh with the Focus at 12,578 units; Hyundai, eighth with the Tucson at 12,089 units; Volkswagen, ninth with the T-Roc with 11,948 units.

Among the best-selling electric there are 5 new enties

Of the ten best-selling electric cars in Europe in October, half are new entries in the ranking: Dacia Spring, third with 5,277 units; Skoda Enyaq, fourth with 5,166 units; Volkswagen ID.4, fifth with 4,847 units; New Fiat 500, sixth with 4,344 units; Hyundai Ioniq 5, ninth with 3,286 units. The others are Renault Zoe, first with 6,438 units; Vw ID.3, second with 2,539 units; Kia Niro, seventh with 4,237 units; Peugeot 208, eighth with 4,117 units and Smart ForTwo, tenth with 3,235 units.

Ford Kuga

Among the plug-in hybrids, always the Ford Kuga

The overall ranking of the ten best-selling plug-in hybrid models in Europe in October was more stable. First, in fact, the Ford Kuga was confirmed with 3,778 units, second the Peugeot 3008 with 3,703, third the Volvo XC40 with 2,936 units, fourth the Mercedes A-Class with 2,606, fifth the Hyundai Tucson with 2,368 units, sixth the Volvo XC60 with 2,237, the BMW 3 Series seventh with 2,233 units, the BMW X5 eighth with 2,120, while the Mercedes GLC is ninth with 2,012 units. Finally, the Toyota RAV 4 is tenth with 1,996 units.