Auto, supply chain and unions united: “Without plans, risk of crash”

Automotive sector and trade unions all united in denouncing “the total absence, in the Budget Law and in the NRP, of structural interventions and measures to address the ecological and energy transition of mobility, since no funds have been allocated either to support demand or to support ‘offering”.

Pandemic that raises its head; rampant uncertainty among consumers; lack of chips and skyrocketing costs of raw materials, with consequent halts to production and deliveries of vehicles to dealers; “stop and go” incentives that do not solve the age-old problem of a fleet to be renewed. All factors that made Italy wear the black jersey (-35.7%) of registrations in Europe in October, among the five main markets. Yet, from the government, in particular from the Ministry of Economic Development, also promoter of the “Automotive table”, guarantees of maximum attention to a central sector for the country had arrived, moreover dealing with the complicated and very expensive change of pace dictated by acceleration of the EU towards fully electric mobility. Three billions hypothesized by the government within a three-year structural support plan for the sector, capable of contributing to the modernization of the vehicle fleet and pushing the purchase of zero and very low emission vehicles.

Nothing, however, of all this. Hence the angry reaction of Anfia (Italian supply chain), Unrae (importers), Federauto (dealers), Aniasa (fleets and rentals) Motus-E (electric mobility), Assofond (foundries) and Ucimu (systems to produce) to which the trade unions Fim, Uilm and Fiom are united.

«There are prospects – the warning of the associations – very serious impacts on the market and risks of holding up a national supply chain that boasts an important automotive manufacturing tradition. We are the only European country that does not support and direct consumers towards purchases of zero and very low emission cars and commercial vehicles, nor does it intervene to protect employment levels “. Four names are made and to whom the appeal is addressed: Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economic Development), Roberto Cingolani (Ecological Transition) and Daniele Franco (Economy).

Ferdinando Uliano (Fim) recalls how “in Italy the already planned change of engines puts more than 60 thousand seats at risk”. «In particular – he specifies – we asked for a Fund to support the transformation of the automotive industry: from digitization to the change of engines, to the production of chip batteries, but also of hydrogen technologies and the value chains of the circular economy; financing, at the same time, the modernization of the organization of work in small and medium-sized enterprises ”. And Gianluca Ficco (Uilm): “Immediately the reconvocation of the automotive table and measures to avoid closures and layoffs in the thousands of companies in the supply chain”. For Michele De Palma (Fiom), “there is also the risk of losing high value-added productions in favor of other European countries which, with their sector plans, are re-internalizing the production chain”.