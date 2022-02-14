Auto, the second-hand boom is on: here’s what to check

It does not recover but in some way the market forcar because that ofused: in the last three years, from 2019 to 2021, sales have dropped by 460 thousand units and there has been a + 13.2% of ownership changes. In 2021, this phenomenon saw a doubling of used vehicles at the expense of new registrations with a ratio of 200 to 100.

“There is a global crisis”

The exponential increase in prices in recent years combined with the various crises, first of all that caused by the pandemic, has upset a market that until a few years ago was proceeding at full speed. Antonio Gentile, Carvago’s sales manager for Italy, explained to Courier service that “ the global crisis in the automotive industry is also having a problematic effect on the European second-hand car market, the number of which available has fallen to the lowest levels since 2009. In the summer we analyzed at least 7 million ads a day, now they do not exceed the 4.5 million “.

The particular thing to underline is that, despite being used, the average cost is increased 5.6% in January. Among the car manufacturers that have undergone the greatest increases is the Volkswagen Caddy Tdi, with 102 horsepower (2017), which in 2020 was sold for 13,500 euros while in 2021 for 18,990 euros. The jump was 40.67%. But the situation is also common to other types of cars: the market is now moving “ on a subtle equilibrium in which the law of supply and demand is in force, the excess of the first conditions the variations of the second, causing the price of what is available to rise “.

How to understand used

Before buying a car used by another owner, some should be evaluated parameters: if you buy from a dealer, it is clear that the price could be higher but there may be a greater guarantee than when you are dealing with a private individual. Not only that, the dealership gives a guarantee of at least one year which does not occur in the other situation. In both cases, it is good to understand what the real market value of the car you intend to buy is: in addition to contacting experts in the sector, there are numerous specialized magazines with updated quotes month by month. Basically, the value is given by the kilometers traveled, the year of registration, the coupons performed and the options installed.

When there is the right of withdrawal

It is important to have the papers right with you: you will have to carry out the search at the Pra (Public Economic Register) where the legal-patrimonial information such as the presence of mortgages or administrative stops must be verified. It will also be good to check that the chassis and engine numbers are the same as those shown in the booklet. But the checks did not end here: we should make sure of everything, from the bodywork to the closing of the doors and any faults or not present. In fact, in the latter case, while the concessionaire gives you the possibility of the right of withdrawal, this option does not exist between private individuals. So, if you change your mind or after a week the car doesn’t like patience anymore, you won’t be able to ask for your money back.

The reasons for the crisis

At least 10 million cars were produced in the world in 2021 but the supply was not satisfactory: the increase in prices, both for cars and fuels, has discouraged the recovery of the market. And then, a big conditioning comes from transition environment in which this market is also located: buy diesel or petrol again or switch directly to hybrid or electric? So many questions that have discouraged many consumers waiting for better times so much so that the European market, last year, lost as much as 26% of registrations.