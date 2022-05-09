AutoExpreso: when will users be able to see their balances and debts?

The executive director of the Highway Authority (ACT), Edwin Gonzalezannounced this Monday that next week AutoExpreso users will be able to access their respective accounts to verify how much they owe in tolls and how much money or balance they had available before the system breakdown under the automatic recharge service.

In addition, González said that since yesterday, Sunday, all driver transactions through AutoExpreso made from April 16 to the present began to be recorded and synchronized. It is expected, the official specified, that for the week of May 23 to 27, 90% of the transactions carried out in that period will already be registered at the central level.

González indicated that, until now, and since April 16, 21,042,779 transactions have been registered through the AutoExpreso system. The amount is changing as drivers pass through the tolls, added the executive director of the ACT.

He warned that, although the platforms that allow you to see the balance and recharge the AutoExpreso will open next week, that does not mean that pending balances will begin to be collected immediately.

“You are not going to be charged everything from day zero. That is not fixed (the payment date). Neither the automatic top-up nor the immediate charge will be restored. We will announce the date and how much per day would be charged for those who owe and have accounts with AutoExpreso”, he explained.

The AutoExpreso system was hacked since April 16 and, although the hackers requested money, the government did not pay it. Since that date, the system does not work.

After carrying out tests and using the backup information, the system has begun to be restored, González said.

“For now, the system is basically up. She climbed up from the shelters. Different tests were done. Different tests were done. Others continue to be made during the weekend. Yesterday afternoon we had a team meeting and at 7:08 pm the transactions that have been paused since April 16 began to be transmitted. We are talking about 21 million transactions. Transactions are still being recorded today, ”he said.

He anticipated that those transactions of vehicles without an AutoExpreso seal in which the system takes a photo of the tablet and pairs with the driver will take longer to register.

“This (registration of transactions) started yesterday. We hope in the next 24 to 48 hours to make statements about when the system will be able to be opened to access the Web and for people to see the balance they had as of April 16 and the real time balance (in real time),” he said. Gonzalez.

Likewise, he said, later it will be informed if there will be a payment plan for tolls, where the driver can go to make claims, but he stressed that there will be no fines and that only the tolls used will be charged. He anticipated that the Driver Service Center (Cesco) will be used.

He added that they are working on locating five remote units throughout the island so that claims can be made, but they still have to establish schedules and the towns in which they will be.

However, he indicated that each transaction at a toll registers the time and a photo of the vehicle with its license plate.

Regarding whether there will be consequences for the company that manages the AutoExpreso, Professional Account Management (PAM), González said that, for the moment, they are focused “on restoring the system.” But he mentioned that they also work to see “all the mechanisms that we have contractually.”

In addition, he recalled that this month a request for proposals should come out to choose a new management company. He assured that, for the moment, all measures have been taken to ensure that there is no other cyber attack on AutoExpreso.

He recalled that there is an ongoing investigation into the hack, even with the intervention of federal authorities.

“The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) was notified from day one. I can’t go into further details of how successful they are, but forensics is being done by Optiv.”he pointed out.