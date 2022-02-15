Autogrill, 2021 revenues rise to 2.6 billion

The actions of Autogrill relating to 2021 show an increase in revenues higher than what was instead estimated in the fourth quarter: prices, in fact, rose by 7%, reaching 6.70 euros. The main investment houses expected revenues of around 2.5 billion euros at the end of the year, therefore within the guidance of 2.3 / 2.6 billion updated by the group: Autogrill’s consolidated revenues amounted to 2, 59 billion euros. Cash flows are above the guidance, for which an increase of 100 million is recorded, as well as debt and net margins. This means, in practice, losses limited to 110 million against the expected 150/170.

Consolidated revenues

Autogrill closes on 2021, as mentioned, with consolidated revenues of 2,596.8 million euros, an increase of 30.9% compared to 1,983.7 million in 2020. At a like-for-like level, the growth in revenues is 39%. This increase was particularly noticeable in December, in which revenues at constant exchange rates rose by 112% compared to the same month of 2020. This considering, however, the fact that at the end of December last year it was open to approximately 74% of the total points of sale. As far as 2021 is concerned, the new contracts won and the renewals amounted to approximately 4.3 billion euros, data that are mainly attributable to the extension of existing contracts.

Taking as a reference the guidance 2021, Autogrill’s preliminary results show improvements. Free cash flow is over 100 million euros compared to the previous guidance between 35/50 million, net financial debt at the end of 2021 (excluding assets and liabilities for leased assets) reaches 200 million euros, liquidity (cash and available credit lines) amounted to over 1 billion euros, the underlying EBIT margin decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous guidance (between -2.5% / – 1.5%), the result underlying net is negative for 110 million compared to the previous guidance between -170 and -150 million. Finally, the ratio between Capex / revenues is about 5.5% (the previous guidance did not give it higher than 6.0%). Autogrill confirms the targets set for 2024: revenues of € 4.5 billion are expected, underlying EBIT margin of 6%, incidence of investments on revenues between 4.8% / 5.4% and Free cash flow between 130 / 160 million euros.

Geographical areas

The positive contribution of the new openings in the US airports of Salt Lake City and Las Vegas was partially mitigated by the rationalization of the Group’s presence in all geographic areas. Specifically, Autogrill sold the US motorway business (- € 68.3 million) and the Spanish one (- € 25.5 million). The group recorded a negative calendar impact of € 5 million and a negative exchange rate impact of € 28.5 million.

With regard to revenues by areas of presence, the revenues of Autogrill in North America increased by 1.3 billion euros (+ 66.9% like-for-like), relying on 71% of the points of sale open as of 31 December 2021. Overall in Europe, revenues amounted to 1.1 billion euros (+ 27.8% like-for-like), with 92% of the points of sale open at the end of last year. Specifically, in Italy revenues of € 766.5 million (+ 33.1% like-for-like) were recorded with 96% of the points of sale open. The revenues of the International amounted to 190.9 million euros (-14% like-for-like) with 57% of the points of sale open as at 31 December 2021.

The revenues of Airports amounted to 1,427 billion euros (+ 48.4% on 2020 and + 51.3% like-for-like), those of Autostrade to around 1 billion (+ 15.5% on 2020 and + 28.9% like-for-like) and those of the other channels at 167.5 million (+ 8.4% and + 14.1% like-for-like).