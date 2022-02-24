Automata confirms its anime adaptation — Kudasai

aniplex confirmed with a promotional teaser during the special broadcast for the fifth anniversary of the video game release of Square Enix and Platinum Games, NieR: Automata, that the title will have an anime adaptation. The press release did not reveal production details or a scheduled release date, so we will have to wait for more information soon.

The production of the video game began in 2014, with the creator of the series Yoko Tarōthe producer Yusuke Saito and the main composer Keiichi Okabe returning to their respective roles, and the artist Akihiko Yoshida taking charge of character design. The goal was to make a Nier game true to the spirit of the original while also creating a better combat system. Being a completely new project for Platinum Games, its staff faced multiple challenges in developing the open world environment and gameplay. The story, written by Yoko, references various philosophies and explores themes such as the search for value in life and the reasons why people kill.

The game was praised for its story and themes, its gameplay, and its music. Some visual and technical issues were criticized. The PC version had a mixed response due to technical issues that were not officially fixed upon release. An official patch released in 2021 fixed part of these problems. Sales exceeded expectations; as of July 2021, the game had sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

Synopsis for Nier: Automata

NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine dystopia, overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a last-ditch effort to retake the planet, the human resistance sends in a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, the war between the machines and the androids continues… A war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c)SQUARE ENIX／人類会議