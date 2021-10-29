News

Automatic Filmmaker Mode on LG TVs with Amazon content: firmware update is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

When it was first introduced, the Filmmaker Mode had raised a lot of questions. One of the ones I heard live at the CES 2020 press conference went something like this: ‘Will the mode automatically activate on TVs when there is content labeled Filmmaker Mode?‘. The answer was that TV producers were given full freedom on the subject.

In recent years we have seen how the most chosen option was to let the user select the mode from the menu (or not). Filmmaker Mode, which aims to have movies reproduced on TV as closely as possible to the creative intent of those who recorded them.

LG and Amazon together for automatic Filmmaker Mode

Now LG takes a step in the other direction and announces that, starting this week, it will distribute an update which will allow customers all over the world to own a LG UHD 4K and 8K Smart TVs 2020 or 2021 to automatically watch movies and TV series on Prime Video in Filmmaker Mode.

Loading...
Advertisements

LG and Amazon therefore make the televisions of the Korean giant compatible able to detect and adjust settings in Filmmaker mode with a signal that automatically activates it on LG UHD 4K and 8K TV models with WebOS 5.0 and WebOS 6.0.

Filmmaker Mode CES 2020 presentation

We remember, Filmmaker Mode, a setting designed to deactivate all the processing not considered useful at once and bring the vision of the film back to the creative intent of those who thought, shot and edited it. The advantage for users is that the mode has the same name on all TVs, as opposed to the technologies of motion smoothing or motion interpolation, to which each brand assigns a name, a fact that makes it difficult for the less experienced to deactivate them. They are the latter, as he also said Tom Cruise, those responsible for the soap-opera effect that directors and cinematographers absolutely want to avoid when someone sees one of their films.

[HWUVIDEO=”2855″]LG Signature OLED 8K 88 inches: here it is live in Milan[/HWUVIDEO]

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
731
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
645
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
612
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
572
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
510
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
505
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
413
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
405
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
398
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top