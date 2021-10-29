Automatic Filmmaker Mode on LG TVs with Amazon content: firmware update is coming

When it was first introduced, the Filmmaker Mode had raised a lot of questions. One of the ones I heard live at the CES 2020 press conference went something like this: ‘Will the mode automatically activate on TVs when there is content labeled Filmmaker Mode?‘. The answer was that TV producers were given full freedom on the subject.

In recent years we have seen how the most chosen option was to let the user select the mode from the menu (or not). Filmmaker Mode, which aims to have movies reproduced on TV as closely as possible to the creative intent of those who recorded them.

LG and Amazon together for automatic Filmmaker Mode

Now LG takes a step in the other direction and announces that, starting this week, it will distribute an update which will allow customers all over the world to own a LG UHD 4K and 8K Smart TVs 2020 or 2021 to automatically watch movies and TV series on Prime Video in Filmmaker Mode.

LG and Amazon therefore make the televisions of the Korean giant compatible able to detect and adjust settings in Filmmaker mode with a signal that automatically activates it on LG UHD 4K and 8K TV models with WebOS 5.0 and WebOS 6.0.

We remember, Filmmaker Mode, a setting designed to deactivate all the processing not considered useful at once and bring the vision of the film back to the creative intent of those who thought, shot and edited it. The advantage for users is that the mode has the same name on all TVs, as opposed to the technologies of motion smoothing or motion interpolation, to which each brand assigns a name, a fact that makes it difficult for the less experienced to deactivate them. They are the latter, as he also said Tom Cruise, those responsible for the soap-opera effect that directors and cinematographers absolutely want to avoid when someone sees one of their films.

