Automotive, Bosch and Marelli announce hundreds of redundancies throughout Italy

While the headlights are focused on the election of the new head of state, the employment crisis in the automotive sector continues. Bosch announces 700 redundancies at the Bari plant over the next five years, out of a total of 1,700 people. Marelli, on the other hand, announces the dismissal of 550 employees by June out of a total of 7,700 employees in Italy. Especially the employees between Bologna and Turin.

The reasons all seem to converge on one point: an ecological transition towards electric cars that would seem too sudden and detrimental to the stability of workers. The Ministry of Economic Development (Mise) claims to know the situation and to keep it constantly monitored, but given the latest results of the department led by the Northern League, Giorgetti, the workers will certainly not feel in an iron barrel. In any case, he makes sure that a table will be convened shortly and we will talk, as expected, about a topic that the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti had already emphasized, namely the need for environmental and development needs not to be they conflict so strongly with the social and occupational ones.

Meanwhile the unions announce battledeclaring that they will implement all the necessary initiatives and want a general table on the automotive sector at Mise. One of the sectors most severely tested by government policies. Organizations want to make themselves available to support the transition, while safeguarding all rights.

In recent years, Bosch has developed four new products and appears ready to carry out the conversion. However, the backlash should be mitigated with ad hoc support policies prepared at central and regional government level. “Italy is the second largest manufacture in Europe. The difficult prospect represented by Bosch in Bari is a consequence of this rapid transformation of the market and drastic European policies, which penalize Italy more than other countries ”, said the Apulian Confindustria.

In short, it seems that the electric car runs too fast compared to us. But it is also true that the problems cannot be attributed solely to the European willingness to run in its direction. During the pandemic, the automotive sector was heavily penalized, beyond the processes that were taking place internally. We all remember the months of stop and layoffs, obviously linked to the fact that with the restrictions the needs of moving on the engine had become secondary. Then there was the obvious problem of the supply of raw materials, with the shortage of semiconductors. Which slowed down several productions a lot. And now the explosion in energy prices. But even without wanting to count the pandemic, the tensions within some production sites are nothing new, given the classic swing in demand, both domestic and international. A response from the institutions is awaited on all these factors. In any case, one reality is evident: if investments and protection tools are not put in place for workers employed in polluting companies, the ecological transition will end up being above all to the disadvantage of the working class.

