Automotive: Justin Bieber blacklisted by Ferrari

The Canadian pop star ended up on the Scuderia blacklist. In question, a bad behavior with his Ferrari F458.

Even the biggest celebrities can get punished. Justin Bieber found out the hard way when he found himself on Ferrari’s blacklist. He joins influencer Kim Kardashian, rappers 50 Cent and Tyga and actor Nicolas Cage as persona non grata from the Maranello firm.

Ferrari: A code of ethics to respect

If the purchase of a Ferrari offers the right to enjoy thrills at the wheel of exceptional cars, it also involves duties that Justin Bieber has failed. The Canadian singer first painted his Ferrari blue, deviating from the original Scuderia red, before putting his car up for auction. These two practices are refused by the Ferrari code of ethics. The negligence of the pop star, who had forgotten and left his Ferrari for more than three weeks without protection in 2016, ended up irritating the Scuderia. Even if the driving rules of a Ferrari are not explicitly written, the buyer of a red racing car cannot dispose of it as he wishes. By acquiring a Ferrari, one does not simply become the owner of a car, but also one of the “guardians” of the brand. Considering that Justin Bieber had altered the image of the brand by his behavior, he should therefore no longer be able to take the wheel.

Clement Lefebvre