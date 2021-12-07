Automotive suppliers: an announced collapse

Appeals from the automotive sector to warn against are multiplying job loss that the transition to the electric car could provoke. The last in chronological order is that of CLEPA, the European association of automotive suppliers, which commissioned a study from PWC that finds that an approach based only on electric vehicles would lead to the loss of half a million jobs in Europe by 2040.

The study evaluates the impact of three different scenarios the so-called “Green deal” on employment and added value among automotive suppliers in Europe in the period 2020-2040; the first scenario involves a mixed approach, the second scenario, which is the one contained in the Fit-for-55 package of the European Union, sees the complete transformation of the sector in the production of electric cars, and the third scenario, which instead assumes an increase in the demand for electricity. All three scenarios assume acceleration towards electrification to meet climate goals, with a market share for electric vehicles of more than 50%, nearly 80% and close to 100%, respectively.

The automotive sector is responsible for over 5% of manufacturing employment in 13 EU Member States, with over 60% of these workers employed by suppliers of components. The study identifies risks and opportunities in seven major automotive component manufacturing countries: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. The car components sector in Italy would see a cut in workers, in the intermediate scenario, from 74,000 to 15,000 (2020-2040), with a loss of 79.7%.

The study shows that in the scenario focused only on EVs, 70% of the impact on employment would be felt as early as 2030 to 2035 and confirms that the opportunities generated by electric vehicles, quantified in 226,000 new positions created in the activities related to electric engines and accumulators, they depend on a valid one supply chain of batteries in the European Union, which still has uncertain times. Western European countries appear to be in the best position to oversee the production of propulsion systems for EVs, while employment in Central and Eastern European countries will remain highly dependent on the internal combustion engine.

The study shows that 70% (up to € 70 billion) of the value creation linked to electric propulsion systems will be linked to battery material processing, the production of battery cells and cell modules and the assembly of battery systems. These activities will not necessarily be carried out with the same companies, as they require profoundly different skills and competences than conventional powertrain technology, so they are unlikely to provide opportunities for most component suppliers (particularly small and medium-sized businesses that employ approximately 20% of the supply chain employees). Should the European Commission’s proposal of to ban endotherms by 2035 as part of the Fit-for-55 package, 500,000 jobs in the production of components for internal combustion engines will become obsolete.

As a solution, CLEPA hopes to integrate electrification, with a mixed technological approach which allows the use of renewable fuels and could return a CO2 reduction of 50% by 2030, keeping jobs and creating added value.