Autonomous driving, NVIDIA brings the real and simulated worlds closer with Omniverse Replicator

Self Facebook Meta has the metaverse, NVIDIA it is no less with his Omniverse , true protagonist of the keynote of CEO Jensen Huang during GTC 21. And there are not only avatars in the role of 2.0 digital assistants, but also advanced solutions for automotive and the autonomous driving . As the American company itself explains, “the gap between reality and simulation has just been narrowed“.

OMNIVERSE REPLICATOR

Is called Omniverse Replicator, and it is a synthetic data generator to train artificial intelligence networks and improve autonomous driving systems. The simulation tool made by NVIDIA and based on Omniverse* is named DRIVE Sim: the (synthetic) data it generates is used to train the neural networks “which constitute the perception systems in autonomous vehicles“.

In turn, these networks are composed of an algorithmic model and the data used to train the model itself. If on the former – the algorithms – the work is constant and intense, on the latter – the data – there are greater difficulties due to their scarcity in the real world – either for the lack of time, you also want for the high costs. Hence the importance of developing synthetic data that go alongside (and enrich) the real ones (usually collected through sensors mounted on the cars being tested).

* “Open and easily extendable platform built for virtual collaboration and physically accurate simulation in real time“- NVIDIA