Autonomous driving, NVIDIA brings the real and simulated worlds closer with Omniverse Replicator
OMNIVERSE REPLICATOR
Is called Omniverse Replicator, and it is a synthetic data generator to train artificial intelligence networks and improve autonomous driving systems. The simulation tool made by NVIDIA and based on Omniverse* is named DRIVE Sim: the (synthetic) data it generates is used to train the neural networks “which constitute the perception systems in autonomous vehicles“.
In turn, these networks are composed of an algorithmic model and the data used to train the model itself. If on the former – the algorithms – the work is constant and intense, on the latter – the data – there are greater difficulties due to their scarcity in the real world – either for the lack of time, you also want for the high costs. Hence the importance of developing synthetic data that go alongside (and enrich) the real ones (usually collected through sensors mounted on the cars being tested).
* “Open and easily extendable platform built for virtual collaboration and physically accurate simulation in real time“- NVIDIA
For the system to function properly, however, the simulated data must be as consistent as possible with the real ones. There are therefore two types of differences that can occur between the simulated and the real world:
- differences (at the pixel level) between image simulated and real
- differences between the context simulated and the real one (for example: the dirty road in the real world must also be replicated in the simulated one, as well as traffic, pedestrians and the various interactions)
So here comes Omniverse Replicator:
DRIVE Sim leverages Omniverse’s RTX path-tracing renderer to generate sensor data for cameras, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors. Real world effects are captured in the sensor data, including phenomena such as LED flicker, motion blur […].
DRIVE Sim’s task is to reduce the gap between real world and simulated world as much as possible by exploiting Omniverse “to connect to a wide range of content creation tools“. Thus, Omniverse Replicator”organizes data for quick scene manipulation using a feature called “domain randomization”“.
NVIDIA already makes use of this solution for generating synthetic (simulated) data which they have in turn reproduced millions of images for autonomous driving trainingintegrating them with variables such as weather conditions, traffic, road debris and pedestrians. And the level of precision and detail with which this data simulates a scene is higher than in the real world. Eg, information not visible to the human eye is instead for Omniverse Replicator.