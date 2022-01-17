autonomy, price, recharge, comfort and parking

There Citroen Ami is the electric quadricycle for the city. A vehicle that can also be driven with the AM license, the same as it takes to be able to drive a ‘fifty’, for those who are at least 14 years old. A comparison can therefore be made to verify which vehicle is more convenient to purchase and use.

Autonomy and speed

Both means cannot go more than 45 km / h, even if it is quite common practice to remove the stops from the ‘fifty’ to make it go faster, even if it is not legal and you risk penalties. The Citroen Ami (here our in-depth test) has a range of approx 70 real kilometers, with a full tank a little scooter can do a few more kilometers. But not too many.

Charged and full

The Citroen Ami is recharged with a normal electrical socket in about 3 hours, with the cable provided on board, it takes a few minutes to fill up a scooter.

The cost of recharging and full it depends on the market, but it is currently cheaper to recharge electrically than to fill it up at a distributor. About 2 euros for the first and 5 for the second.

Comfort

In case of rain, with the Citroen Ami you are sheltered and you can use your smartphone for navigation and entertainment. In addition, there is heating. On a scooter, it takes rain and cold, although clothing and some options help in these conditions.

Traffic and parking

The Citroen Ami is small, but it’s still the size of a car. So, if there is traffic you need to arm yourself with patience and deal with it, while it is with a scooter easier to get out of there. But always being very careful.

The same can be said of the parking area, although the Ami is small and can therefore be parked in a small space. As well as being electric, it can be left on blue or yellow stripes in many cities.

Price

The base price of the Citroen Ami is of 7,200 euros, with the possibility of accessing state incentives, while a 50 cc scooter has an average cost of around 2,000 / 2,500 euros.

Conclusions

What is better? It depends on the needs and the conditions of the buyer. For those who have to move all year round, in any condition, and have their own box or socket to recharge it, the Ami is probably the best choice (wallet permitting).

Those who want to be more agile, use the vehicle mainly during the summer and not have the thought of autonomy, the scooter can be the ideal solution.