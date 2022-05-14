Autopsy Debanhi Escobar: Sexual assault and homicide or possible accident? The differences between the two autopsies of the young Mexican | News Univision Latin America

“Right now this second autopsy that I entrusted to them for their study was leaked by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. I trusted that they were going to do things right… they are corrupt,” claimed the father of the 18-year-old girl who disappeared on the “highway of death” in Nuevo León on April 9.
According to the publication of The country, this second autopsy shows important differences with respect to the firstcarried out by the forensic service of the state prosecutor’s office and would give a change of course to the investigation of the death of Debanhi Escobar on the morning of April 9, which until now the prosecution had suggested could be an accident.
This Friday afternoon, Mario Escobar said that he met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assured him that he would facilitate the necessary investigations to clarify the Debanhi case.
Hours later, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office announced that the Two autopsies performed on the young woman will be reviewed by the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico Cityto verify the differences and inconsistencies found between both investigations.
Here we tell you the main differences between both forensic procedures.
Accident or murder?: The cause of the death of Debanhi Escobar
According to the official autopsy carried out by the forensic service of the state prosecutor’s office, Debanhi Escobar died of a “deep skull contusion.” When she was found, inside a cistern, 13 days after her disappearance, the young woman was wearing between 5 days and two weeks after death, according to the report.
“The scientific tests carried out allow us to determine that the body found is that of Debanhi Susana, the cause of death being a deep contusion in the skull,” said state prosecutor Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero after performing the first autopsy.
However, the family of Debanhi Escobar was dissatisfied from the beginning with the procedure carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office and commissioned an independent autopsy.
There had been some progress on this second autopsy, but the young woman’s father, who provided her to the Prosecutor’s Office so that she could be included in the investigation, had tried to keep it a secret.
The results of this independent autopsy, although coincide with the previous one in which the young woman died from a blow to the head, they detail that it was not just a strong blow, but several and repeated. Those blows produced an “intracranial hemorrhage that caused a neurogenic shock [daño al sistema nervioso] and this, a respiratory arrest”, according to El País.
The body presented “violaceous ecchymoses on both sides of the frontal region of the skull, on the right and left eyelids, on the left side of the nose, on both lips, above the right ear and the right retroauricular region” and these craniofacial contusions are “of external origin to the body and because they are intense, repeated and with different angles of impact, it follows that they were caused by another person and that it is a violent homicidal death”, according to the document.
The blows were not given with a sharp weapon but with a “blunt mechanical agent,” the report adds.
Debanhi Escobar, did she fall alive or dead into the cistern where she was found?
Another important difference between both autopsies is that according to the first, the young woman fell alive into the cistern where her body was later found.
As announced at a press conference on Wednesday, April 27, the coordinator of the Forensic Medicine service of the Prosecutor’s Office, Eduardo Villagómez, Debanhi Escobar was alive when she fell into the cistern. “Because of the place and what we found, the girl fell still alive,” he said, adding that her body had no water in her lungs.
The tank in which she was found had only about 90 centimeters of water and, according to the autopsy of the Prosecutor’s Office, they believed that the young woman could have even stood up inside it. Debanhi would have already died inside the pit and it was after her body was submerged in the water, the first necropsy pointed out.
But the independent autopsy concludes something different: the young woman was dead when entering the water tank. As in the first necropsy, the second indicates that there was no fluid “inside the trachea and bronchi” and the coroner concludes that his body must have been on a water line, face down, since the back was it was “dark and dehydrated” compared to the front, which was softened by water.
Something common to both forensic procedures is that rule out drowning as a cause of death.
The second autopsy also ruled out death by strangulation, since the body did not present injuries to the neck, carotids or hyoid bone. There were also no traces of asphyxiation by suffocation.
The independent autopsy provides data that points against the hypothesis of an accidental fall, as it ensures that there were no fractures or other injuries to the body, beyond the head, only an acrylic nail split “crosswise at the level of his middle part”.
Debanhi Escobar would have suffered a sexual assault
According to the report commissioned by the family, Debanhi’s body showed “traces of a recent violent vaginal intercourse”which is deduced by the presence of “violaceous ecchymoses and hematomas” on the outside of the genitalia.
The young woman was found without her shoes, only with socks and with a partially naked torso. She “she presents a white sleeveless blouse, slipped to the neck outside the right upper extremity and on the left side, slipped to the left armpit inside the left upper extremity,” according to the report cited by The country.
Latest details of the Debanhi Escobar case and omissions of the Prosecutor’s Office
So far there are no arrests in the Debanhi Escobar case.
The Nuevo León Femicide Prosecutor’s Office, which is now conducting the investigation, recently mentioned that they had detected a car parked outside the motel that morning and in which a man is seen getting out of the place, approximately 45 minutes after the last time. that the teenager was caught on camera at the motel restaurant. According to the authorities, They have investigated five vehicles that entered the hotel facilities that morning. Motel room 174 was also searched twice, at the father’s request, for DNA from his daughter, though no results have been released.
From the beginning, Debanhi Escobar’s father, Mario Escobar, has insisted that his daughter’s death be investigated as a murder. He also accused the Prosecutor’s Office of errors and omissions in the investigation and of leaking documents, something that he repeated this Thursday, after the individual autopsy report appeared in the press.
“The prosecution process was four sheets, four sheets, where they lacked a lot of information. The prosecutor recognized that his autopsy is a dump, without studies such as a possible femicide, or expert studies of viscera, blood, toxicological and expert tests related to a serious autopsy study of my daughter’s body,” Mario Escobar said in a video. “Those studies that they did not do, histopathological and studies concerning protocols related to femicide, as well as toxicology, DNA, semen and alcohol studies,” he specified.
“I want the truth, and if more people have to fall for that truth, let them fall, because we are fed up, we are tired of so much corruption,” the father declared. “I no longer trust the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, I demand that a purge be carried out in the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.
Two officials from the Prosecutor’s Office were recently expelled from their positions for “omissions and errors” in this case: the prosecutor in charge of cases of disappearance of persons, Rodolfo Salinas, and the person in charge of kidnappings, Javier Caballero.
Video by video: chronology of the Debanhi Escobar case