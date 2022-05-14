Autopsy Debanhi Escobar: Sexual assault and homicide or possible accident? The differences between the two autopsies of the young Mexican | News Univision Latin America

The body presented “violaceous ecchymoses on both sides of the frontal region of the skull, on the right and left eyelids, on the left side of the nose, on both lips, above the right ear and the right retroauricular region” and these craniofacial contusions are “of external origin to the body and because they are intense, repeated and with different angles of impact, it follows that they were caused by another person and that it is a violent homicidal death”, according to the document.