Autostrade: 9-month revenues of 2.8 billion, profit of 498 million – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 10 – In the first nine months of 2021 Autostrade per l’Italia recorded operating revenues of € 2,823 million, an increase of € 526 million compared to the first nine months of 2020. Group (EBITDA) amounted to 1,506 million euros (+1,015 million euros compared to the same period of 2020), up by 763 million on a like-for-like basis, due to the effect of growth in net revenues, lower net provisions and more maintenance activities, the Group announced. Profit is 498 million against a loss of 292 million in the first nine months of 2020 (+588 million on a like-for-like basis). During the period, the operating investments of the Autostrade per l’Italia group amounted to € 567 million (€ 345 million in the first nine months of 2020). The Group’s net financial debt at 30 September 2021 amounted to 8,349 million euros, down by 208 million euros compared to 31 December 2020 During the period, the note explains, traffic on the network was up compared to the first nine months of 2020 (+ 18.5%), thanks also to the easing in 2021 of the restrictive measures to travel adopted by government authorities  Traffic levels, the note reads, are however still lower than pre-pandemic levels (-13.0% compared to the first nine months of 2019), although the traffic recorded in the third quarter of 2021 alone, thanks to the greater movements in the summer period, showed an increase of 2.0%. (HANDLE).

