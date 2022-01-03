Autumn color blindness: characteristics and subgroups

The autumn color scheme, which analyzes colors without complexion dominants, to establish an ideal color palette, dedicated to each person, includes warm and enveloping colors.

Skin with an amber or yellowish complexion, golden, which becomes lighter, darker, warm according to the subgroup: find out if you belong to autumn and to which shade.

Autumn color harmonics

What colors look good in autumn? Many, as for all seasons of color, which are spoiled for choice. There autumn color palette it refers precisely to the typical, wonderful, shades of this season of the year.

Here then is that, among the autumn colors in armocromia, all the so-called spicy shades are great: from ocher, to mustard yellow, paprika orange, up to cinnamon. All this to combine with chocolate brown, caramel, forest green, hot pink, brick red and even teal blue. L’color palette autumn palette composed in this way, it adapts to clothing and also to make-up, it is even useful in the choice of wedding dress . For precious accessories, autumn, in all its variations, should focus on gold and bronze.

Autumn color test: what subgroup are you from? Yes, because each season, when one dominant varies rather than another, identifies at least four other different categories within it. In our case, thecolor scheme autumn light skin it could identify a soft or warm subgroup. The only category that holds up well the more vigorous colors, such as aubergine and deep red is the one that corresponds todeep autumn color blindness, or deep.

Do not forget thearmocromia autumn hair, where the enveloping warm brown, like chocolate, prevails. The absolute and soft subgroups can play with lightening on the lengths, from hazelnut to honey blonde.

MassonstockGetty Images

Autumn color subgroups

At some point along the way, million dollar questions always come: what autumn am I in color harmony? How to understand autumn subgroup?

Surely your characteristics should guide you with a certain ease to understand if, for example, you are a warm or soft autumn: for everything else, continue reading the differentiations in detail. in the autumn color scheme and its subgroups.

Pure autumn color scheme

What kind of season are you? If by any chance you find yourself in a bit of difficulty when they ask you this question and, in general, in determining which subgroup you belong to, know that you could fall into thepure autumn color scheme. The above happens because your unique characteristics, relating to undertone, value, contrast and intensity, are equivalent to each other.

L’autumn color scheme for clothing, in the pure or absolute autumn palette, it includes warm and fairly soft colors: among them beige, ocher, olive green, brick up to warm red. As for eye make-up, we highly recommend forest green and teal pencils and eye shadows, along with all shades of warm brown, from bronze to copper. The lips of pure autumn are tinged with terracotta and caramel, when you want to dare, or daytime green light to nude, classic and eternally elegant as much as sensual. The best blush for fall? The bronzing powder .

L’armocromia autumn hair for this subgroup foresees warm brown hair, which can open with lightening from hazelnut to honey on the lengths.

To get an idea, do you know who some of the absolute fall stars are? Olivia Palermo, Beyonce, Rihanna and Sofia Vergara.

Deep autumn color scheme

L’Deep autumn color scheme sees the characteristics of the season (undertone, value, contrast, intensity) acquire more vigor. In clothing and in the choice of accessories, deep autumn, also called deep autumn, is particularly enhanced by warm and deep, intense colors, such as dark chocolate brown, bottle green, peacock blue, bright red.

The deep autumn eye makeup can experiment with aubergine and forest green eyeshadows, or go to the classic brown and bronze, while for the lips the warm nude is always a wild card, to be intensified by choosing caramel and terracotta shades, for the evening.

As for the color scheme of the hair, the best advice is to maintain a natural warm brown, at the limit illuminated by some hazelnut lightening, to give movement to the lengths.

Belen Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Melissa Satta, Meghan Markle, Ashley Graham, Elodie, Elisabetta Canalis, Jessica Alba and Zendaya belong to the deep autumn. Among the men, Robert Downey Jr. and Ricky Martin.

svjetlanaGetty Images

Warm autumn color scheme

Thewarm color autumn (or hot autumn) characterized by a predominantly warm, often very evident, in the hair. Although, it is always better to clarify it, it is not the hair color that contributes to determining which season you belong to.

In clothing, this subgroup is comfortable with warm, very warm colors! Mustard yellow, gold, ocher and dull orange, light brick are crazy for warm autumn, as is eggplant. For eye makeup, the password is brown, all shades are fine, except of course the cold ones, which could make the eyes gray. On the lips, the perfect nude is salmon, while special occasions light up with brick red and terracotta.

The red hair that gives warm autumn is very natural, never eccentric, too saturated and bright, in short, with artificial tones. Better to focus on a hazelnut brown.

Perhaps the most famous exponent of hot autumn is Julia Roberts, followed by Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, Cristina Parodi and Camihawke. On the other hand, among the autumn warm men there is Elio Germano.

Matt Anderson PhotographyGetty Images

Soft autumn color scheme

Diaphanous skin must not be misleading: even thesoft autumn color scheme gets along well with warm colors. Specifically, the outfits of a soft autumn that highlight it most are those in warm and muted shades: green light to the cream white or off-white total look (please avoid optical white), to coffee-colored, to hot pink , light brown, rust and, why not, aquamarine green, beautiful combined with the aforementioned tones.

For eye make-up, it is better to leave aside the classic autumn browns, in favor of soft aubergine nuances, hot pink and olive green, for the lips, on the other hand, the nude is definitely better, for all occasions: the choice is always wide. , from hazelnut to caramel shades.

The soft autumn hair color scheme would include shades ranging from brown to honey blonde. Attention: soft autumn hair often deceives those who do not have an eye trained in armocromia, making them think they are facing a soft summer.

If you recognize yourself in Drew Barrymore, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Olsen or Nicole Richie you are probably a soft autumn too. David Beckham is also an exponent of this season for men, as is Giorgio Pasotti.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io