Autumn color scheme, how to enhance your colors

Autumn, winter, spring and summer are not only climatic seasons, but also categories belonging to a discipline that deals with enhancing people: the color scheme.

What is the color scheme and how does it work?

Armocromia is a subject that has the aim of scientifically analyze the chromatic characteristics of an individual, from the hair and eyes, up to the tone (undertone and overtone) of the skin. This way you can locate one color palette that illuminate his complexion and understand what clothes, make-up and accessories are suitable for him.

By recognizing which is the palette of shades that enhances a person, it is possible to buy only garments that enhance their characteristics, avoiding all the colors that dull the complexion. This way you will no longer leave forgotten clothes in the closet without an apparent why.

The color scheme combines the beautiful with the useful!

The secret of this method was brought to Italy by Rossella Migliaccio, author of the best seller Armocromia, the method of friendly colors that revolutionizes life and not just the image and founder ofItalian Image Institute.

“The purpose of the color scheme is to bring out the beauty in everyone, not according to the fashions of the moment or the canons imposed by society. After all, beauty is harmony and it is precisely this ideal that is inspired by. My slogan? What is beautiful is not beautiful, but what makes us beautiful is beautiful.“

– Rossella Migliaccio.

The color palette is inspired by the four climatic seasons, and refers to the chromatic changes that characterize them. After taking the test, which can be performed by a consultant or through an online test, carried out by Rossella Migliaccio herself, you can proceed to assign the season that best enhances the person’s complexion.

The test is done by keeping the hair covered (especially if dyed), in natural light, without makeup, and wearing a white T-shirt or placemat.

It will be assessed whether the person examined will wear gold or silver better and whether warm colors or cold colors will bestow them.

In case its characteristics stand out thanks to thesilver and ai Cold colours, It will be a Winter (high contrast) or a Summer (low contrast).

In case its characteristics stand out thanks to thegold and ai warm colors, It will be a Autumn (low intensity) or a Spring (high intensity).

The autumnal color scheme

This article specifically aims to analyze the autumn color scheme, the autumn season and its sub-categories.

First, the fall color palette is based on warm colors, exactly like the Primavera, but differs for the intensity of the colors, which is lower, exactly like in nature. This category reports the burnt and desaturated colors that refer to foliage and terracotta.

Color Analysis: Who Corresponds to Autumn Color?

To match the autumn color scheme you need to have the skin of a golden undertone and the yellow or olive overtone. Furthermore, the eyes should be green, hazel or brown and the hair color can vary from a shade of blonde to auburn or auburn.

Physical characteristics so different, they can be sub-categorized into four different groups, which are assigned a selection of precise colors.

Deep Autumn

The deep autumn, also called deep, packs the most features dark throughout the season. Dark hair, brown eyes and amber skin. For people who possess these traits, eggplant, teal, forest green and petroleum and burgundy are suitable.

The celebrities of reference are: Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria.

Warm Autumn

Warm or warm autumn is the embodiment of the season par excellence, she is distinguished by auburn hair and amber or green eyes. The color that bestows autumn on people is mustard, along with orange, olive green and dark aquamarine, and desaturated purple.

The celebrities of reference are: Isla Fisher, Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore.

Soft Autumn

Soft autumn is represented by light colours, diaphanous skin but with a yellow overtone, blond hair and light eyes. The colors that give the category are dull and very delicate, include sugar paper blue, lemon yellow, powder pink and sage green as well as an evergreen beige.

The celebrities of reference are: Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Barrymoore.

Pure Autumn

This is a sub-category that is not included in all armochromatic schools of thought. Those who are pure autumn have warm-toned skin and medium-light hair, brown or green eyes. The recommended palette includes terracotta, marsala, octane and purple wine.

The celebrities of reference are: Ellie Kemper, Shailene Woodley, Beyoncé.

Image: Pixabay