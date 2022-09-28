Autumn fashion 2022: the most popular new season trends

The fall 2022 has arrived and that supposes that it touches renovate the closet. The short and light garments of the summer were left behind to make way for fashion trends like the pointthe Cowboys waves leather garments to stand up to cold.

If you don’t know what to invest in, take note of some proposals on the catwalks. Dior, chanell either valentine have already announced what to wear this fall, while stores like Zara either Stradivarius have transferred these proposals to their catalogues.

Pants and jeans autumn trend 2022

“The wide trousers They have been with us for a long time, but it is very difficult to give up the comfort“, Explain Maria Jose Prez to Yo Dona about the trends of the new season. Levi’s has made it clear that, when it comes to jeans, wide leg pants will dominate the street style in autumn.

A somewhat riskier tendency is that of denim patchwork, that is, jeans that mix different washes. To this seventies style has been targeted 7 For All Mankindwhose designs have been famous as Emma Stone, kim kardashian or Jennifer Lawrence.

Stradivarius suit pants.STRADIVARIUS

Leaving aside the Cowboys, suit pants will continue to be in your wardrobe for the next few months. How to sign up for this trend? Stradivarius (22.99 euros) makes it easy with this model Gray which is pure elegance.

Autumn trend dresses 2022

Ralph Lauren cape dress.Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren (249 euros) is clear: nothing like a dress with a cape to be the most elegant. Whether you need a guest look or go to any other formal eventthese designs will give you an extra sophistication.

Fall 2022 parade Badgley Mischka evidenced that he strapless neckline stepping very hard in the new season. However, keep in mind that it does not suit everyone.

Although the black dress is a timeless ‘must’, this year it is imposed in all its forms: shirters, cut out, long, measureof point… In the fall of 2022, anything goes when betting on the ‘black dress’.

Autumn trend skirts 2022

If there is a garment that we will not lose sight of this autumn, it is the midi denim skirt. we have seen it in Miu miu in its most luxurious version, but Zara either Mango they have numerous versions within reach of all pockets.

The pleated miniskirt will be one of the hits of the season and Miu miu has confirmed it with his designs of paintings.

Autumn trend footwear 2022

Although ankle boots have reigned supreme for several seasons, the fall of 2022 will be the ideal time to try tall boots. Stuart Weitzmann it is clear: the tighter, the better.

This does not mean that the ankle boots they will not have space in your looks. Following in the footsteps of past seasons, the military designs or the models Chelsea will continue to be in full trend.

You may be surprised to discover that wellies are in fashion. Of high fall either shortin neutral colors either flashyChanel has ruled and it seems that the ‘wellies’ will not only be used for rainy days.

Sneakers by New Balance.NEW BALANCE

As for the sneakersget ready for a color explosion. The models that combine various bright shadeslike these New Balance sneakers (110 euros) with which you will break the monotony of any style.

Autumn trend colors 2022

As Valentino has shown in his fashion show and in Instagramthis tone is applicable to all types of garments, from dresses until footwear.

The green color is also present in the collections of the most prestigious firms. Dior has opted for the version militarywhile chanell has incorporated it in a brilliant key.

Fall trend fabrics 2022

The leather waves garments of skin effect have become a highly desired trend, thanks in part to the fashion shows of Alexander McQueen Y Proenza Schouler. These brands have made it clear that this fabric is not only suitable for Coatssince it also works on midi skirts, pants and even tops.

Needless to say, the point, especially the sets, will sneak into your ‘wishlist’ if you look for warmth and comfort in equal parts. We are left with this set of Zara (jacket, 29.95 euros; pants 29.95 euros) that combine perfectly with some ankle boots.

Zara knitwear set.ZARA

