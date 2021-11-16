News

Autumn in Casarsa della Delizia

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The series of autumn events of the Pro Casarsa della Delizia continues, which offers a week with appointments for all tastes among cinema, photography workshops and antiques market.

At the Pasolini theater on Thursday 18 November at 9 pm for the autumn film festival “The last duel”, directed by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Set in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years War, the film tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI.

The path through the photographers of the territory, created by the Pro Loco together with the Photographic Circle F64, will arrive on Friday 19 November at 8.30 pm in the foyer of the Pasolini theater to the photographer Vittorio Battellini who will deal with the theme “The poetry of light – Continuous research and use of light in the professional and creative path “.

Finally, Saturday 20 November from dawn to dusk in via XXIV Maggio and piazza Italia the antiques and souvenirs market “Tal baul da l’Agna – Nel trunk of the aunt” with many antiques thanks to about forty exhibitors.

“Positive balance – declared the president of Pro Casarsa della Delizia Antonio Tesolin – for this first part of autumn events: in anticipation of Christmas, we can say that, also thanks to vaccines, we have managed to restart with a series of proposals, including the gymnastics courses for the elderly of our Primavera 90 group, very popular “.

function LoginFb() { loginMode = true; if (!connected) { FB.login(function (response) { $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/FacebookLogin.ashx?login=true", data: { accessToken: accessToken } }).done(function (data) { if (data == "register") window.location = "/registrazione.facebook.aspx"; else window.location.reload(); }); }, { scope: 'public_profile,email' }); } else { $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/FacebookLogin.ashx?login=true", data: { accessToken: accessToken } }).done(function (data) { if (data == "register") window.location = "/registrazione.facebook.aspx"; else window.location.reload(); }); } }

window.fbAsyncInit = function () { FB.init({ appId: '489955507747563', status: false, cookie: true, xfbml: true, version: 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('auth.authResponseChange', function (response) { if (response.status === 'connected') { uid = response.authResponse.userID; accessToken = response.authResponse.accessToken; connected = true; } }); };

(function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); } (document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Aquaman 2: crusade to sack Amber Heard

October 6, 2021

Mark Cuban: “Ethereum is the Top” | And download Dogecoin, even if …

October 14, 2021

Five films that tell the end of a love [Throwback Thursday]

September 10, 2021

Sofia Vergara shows her photos from the 80s and 90s

August 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button