Autumn in Casarsa della Delizia

The series of autumn events of the Pro Casarsa della Delizia continues, which offers a week with appointments for all tastes among cinema, photography workshops and antiques market.

At the Pasolini theater on Thursday 18 November at 9 pm for the autumn film festival “The last duel”, directed by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Set in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years War, the film tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI.

The path through the photographers of the territory, created by the Pro Loco together with the Photographic Circle F64, will arrive on Friday 19 November at 8.30 pm in the foyer of the Pasolini theater to the photographer Vittorio Battellini who will deal with the theme “The poetry of light – Continuous research and use of light in the professional and creative path “.

Finally, Saturday 20 November from dawn to dusk in via XXIV Maggio and piazza Italia the antiques and souvenirs market “Tal baul da l’Agna – Nel trunk of the aunt” with many antiques thanks to about forty exhibitors.

“Positive balance – declared the president of Pro Casarsa della Delizia Antonio Tesolin – for this first part of autumn events: in anticipation of Christmas, we can say that, also thanks to vaccines, we have managed to restart with a series of proposals, including the gymnastics courses for the elderly of our Primavera 90 group, very popular “.