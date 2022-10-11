Autumn PERFUMES committed to the environment

Ingenuity, sustainability and metamorphosis are the adjectives that are orbiting around the world of beauty. And it is that if we link social concern regarding pollution and the environment, together with the needs that our daily routine harbors, perfect initiatives arise so that our favorite products can accompany us throughout our lives…

In this context, What could be better than building loyalty in our toiletry bag with a fragrance that is committed to everything that surrounds us? No more collecting hundreds of bottles of the same perfume… welcome to the refillable perfumery!

1. Le Labo: Tonka 25

If you are a fan of eclectic scents, with Le Labo you will find your fragrance like Cinderella found her shoe. This little bottle (which you can recharge in the laboratories themselves) emanates to be a cedar atlas with vanilla particles, perfect for the autumn season. How about?

Le Labo. Price: €920.00

2. Prada: Paradox

Emma Watson as a campaign image was a clue to what the bottle contains: iconic ingredients. Thus, capturing the freshness of bioconverted amber, the essence of Prada goes from solid to liquid to become a fragrance. Friend, if you are one of those who like to leave a shy scent trail wherever you step, this is your bottle.

prada. Price: €143.00

3. Mugler: Womanity

Mugler is a pioneer in refillable flasks. After the fountain that it inaugurated with the aim that these are not disposable, and debuting its three A’s (Angel, Alien and Aura) as refill fragrances, the firm advocates circular consumption by converting its entire line into refillable. If you are dissonant, versatile and a consumer of sweet and salty simultaneously, Womanity will be your perfume.

Mugler. Price on request

4. Dior: Dior Savage

With citrus and woody notes, Dior offers us an initiative within sustainable development in a bottle. The house He did not want to be left behind and has turned one of his most iconic fragrances into a refill. His scent of her? Fresh and intoxicating, as it echoes even in the largest spaces.

Dior. Price: €150.00

5. Paco Rabanne: Fame

Paco Rabanne’s bottle comes to life as an object of desire through this refillable perfume, with notes of mango and jasmine. An ode to femininity and the sensuality of a jovial spirit… and sustainable.

Paco Rabanne. Price: €98.50

6. Chloé: Chloé Signature

Bold, fresh, instinctive and radiant. You will find the most exquisite sweetness in these four glass walls that merge apparently opposite aromas such as the tenderness of the rose, together with some acid notes. The result? The luxury of absolute delicacy.

Chloe. Price: €108

7. Hermes: Jour D’Hermes

If you love flowers, this bottle houses a bouquet in liquid format that combines the olfactory sensation of jasmine, tuberose and rose to materialize femininity in small sprays. Likewise, its reusable bottle contains notes of patchouli and gardenia that will leave you like a floral path throughout the day.

Hermes. Price: €142

