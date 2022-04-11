Autumn salad with orange: know all the secrets

If you are one of those people who have very little time at noon, you should know that salads are the best option for a healthy, fast and healthy meal. You can have the vegetables previously cut in your fridge or frozen and use them in a short time. Today you will learn the recipe of one salad that combines the best vegetables with the benefits of oranges.

Preparing this salad is very easy, however, what stands out about this dish is the dressing. It is important that you pay attention to the measures of vinegar that you will use so that it does not end up dulling the flavor of the orange. Give yourself the opportunity to combine different flavors in this delicious salad .Get to work and discover this recipe.

salad

Ph: Shutterstock

Ingredients:

1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

2 fennels

Water and vinegar w/n

3 tbsp. raisin

3 tbsp. peanut

1 tbsp. flax seed

For the dressing:

1 tbsp. mayonnaise

Juice of 1 orange

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. of Blended Oil

Salt and pepper c/n

Procedure:

Hydrate the raisins for 10 minutes with the orange juice.

Wash and peel the other orange live and cut into thin slices.

Wash and dry the fennel, discarding the stems and the hard base. Cut julienne with the help of a mandolin if possible and transfer it to a bowl with a little water and a few drops of vinegar until ready to use to prevent it from browning.

For the dressing, mix the orange juice, the vinegar, the Mayonnaise, the Blend Oil, a pinch of salt and pepper until you achieve a homogeneous dressing. Reserve.

Strain the fennel and the raisins, arrange them in a salad bowl, add the orange slices and the peanuts. Season with the reserved dressing, sprinkle with the flax seeds and serve.

If you have questions or want to make recipe suggestions, you can contact us at cocinemosjuntos@napsix.com. You can also write to us to receive the newsletter that we are preparing to make cooking easier and easier.

We will answer you shortly!