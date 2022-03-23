Auxiliary contract to Medicine: confrontation denied, the unions leave the room

Tensions continue between the Cremona hospital and trade unions and not only for Area Donna. Yesterday 22 March the representatives of FP CGIL, CISL FP, UILFPL, NURSING UP, RSU Provinciali confirmed the state of unrest underway following the company decision to outsource the service of social health worker in the general medicine departments both in Cremona and that at the Oglio Po.

Here is the report of the facts released today by the provincial secretariats:

“A historical quotation reads: ‘Thinking bad about one’s neighbor makes one sin, but one guesses’. Words were never more true to describe the umpteenth havoc that took place at the trade union meeting scheduled for yesterday, 22/03/2022.







On the agenda of the unexpected call, arrived on 07/03/2022 by the Management of the ASST of Cremona, the “internal reorganization of the welfare model following the launch, from 1/4/2022, of the contract of the assistance support service for the UU.OO. of General Medicine of the Company (Cremona and Oglio Po offices) “.

After months of agitation, proclaimed as a result of the infamous and widely contested decision by the Company to outsource (privatize) the OSS service of two hospital “pillar” departments, with a sense of responsibility the trade unions of the sector have decided to attend the appointment, set from 16.30 to 18.30.

Although this Administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it acts in disgrace to the correct exercise of trade union relations and that it is scarcely inclined to dialogue, as well as to serious and constructive confrontation with the social partners, we were confident that, finally, the conditions could be created to take on mutual profitable commitments and then resume negotiations.

Unfortunately, we have had yet another confirmation that the worst never ends and that the management of the ASST of Cremona is continuing to disrespect, in an absolutely deplorable way, not only to trade unions, but above all to workers. and also to citizenship.







The facts. The negotiating delegation arrived at the meeting not only late, but stating in the introduction that the times to address the numerous issues on the table were contingent and limited (due to other commitments, probably considered more important …) making it clear, in fact , that there would not be any kind of confrontation, but only a (lapidary) “formal communication”.

Considering this outrageous and ungrateful behavior totally unacceptable, the trade unions present, together with the company RSU, decided to leave the Aula Magna as a sign of protest.

Therefore – the unions conclude – the state of agitation remains in place (freezing of trade union relations) and the mobilization measures will continue, as well as any useful initiative to defend public health and claim rights, justice, but above all consideration and dignity “.







© All rights reserved