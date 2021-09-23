Ava Phillippe, and the most beautiful dedication to mom Reese Witherspoon

The eldest of Reese Witherspoon (had by Ryan Phillippe) is called Ava. He is 19 years old, he made his debut in society, has over 700,000 social followers, and seems to have a career already underway in the fashion world. In addition to being a couple of the actress (very blond, light eyes, identical build), she is very attached to her. The proof? A social dedication that the 19-year-old wrote in honor of Reese, not because it was his birthday or his party. Just a way to make her understand that she is always on her side.

“This is the wonderful woman who taught me the power of grace, love, ambition and hard work. It inspires me every day and pushes me to live the life that was given to me with gratitude, and to feel compassion for others. Today I think about her a little more, that’s all, ”said Ava Elizabeth (the middle name is in honor of her grandmother), posting a photo of her mother. The star’s reply was immediate: “How lucky am I to have a daughter like this?”.

The two we have just seen together on the red carpet of the second season of Big Little Lies, now on air. In 2018 Reese had told a bit about their relationship on his blog, Love: «We can talk for hours. There is nothing like the love I feel for my daughter. We share every emotion between us, our hopes and our dreams ».

The 43-year-old also has two other boys: Deacon Phillippe, 15, and Tennessee, 6, with her second husband Jim Toth: “Family is what matters most.”

