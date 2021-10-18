Ava Phillippe turns 21 and is identical to her mother Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe, daughter of the well-known actress Reese Witherspoon, turns 21. She is identical to her mother as shown in a snapshot on Instagram.

Mother Reese’s greetings were posted next to a shot on Instagram by the actress who says she is proud of her daughter Ava.

Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫 Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗

Reese has two other children: Deacon Reese Phillippe, Tennessee James Toth. Today she is 44 years old and she is very much on the verge of her acting career but without forgetting her role as mother. After divorce from Ava and Deacon’s father Ryan Phillippe (1999–2008), she married Jim Toth in 2001.